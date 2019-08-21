Don't hog that handicapped parking, please

On the Facebook group “Buffalo & WNY seniors group 55 and older” there was a debate going on about handicapped parking places. The story started with this post:
“I went shopping yesterday at a local produce market. I witnessed a SUV parked on the diagonal lines between the handicapped spaces. There was a sign stating No Parking Anytime. No sticker in the window either. I asked in the store if I could speak to a manager. The cashier asked if she could help so I indicated that maybe they should phone the police. The poor girl gave me a sheepish grin & confessed that the vehicle belonged to her manager… I was so stunned I just left.”
The post garnered 215 comments in the first 24 hours. One of the first comments was by Rocky, who said ”Nevermind , it's not your business !!”
Somebody else said “I think your a busy body who is just itching for trouble. I agree with Rocky mind your business. Most who have legal handicap stickers do not really need them. This is one of the most abused privileges ever.” (Forgive the misspelling, that's what was posted)
I take offense to that. I have a handicapped parking tag due to multiple health problems including COPD and peripheral neuropathy. I am mostly limited to the first floor of my house and rarely get to go out, usually only to doctor’s appointments. If it is too hot or too humid, I normally don’t leave the safety of my home where the air conditioner is running because I can’t breathe otherwise. If it is snowy or icy I stay home for fear I will fall down and break something. I have fallen or slipped on several occasions, one time breaking my leg.
Back to the Facebook group, someone stated, “(This) Frustrates me, too, when someone sits in the car in a handicap spot!! Very inconsiderate of those of us who truly need the handicap spot and one isn't available.” In response, someone else stated, “I'm sure it was only for a very brief time. Maybe (they were) making a bank run or whatever.”
That is frustrating for me also. One of the times I collapsed, I was going to a medical appointment in a building on a main street. All of the on-street handicapped parking spots in front of the building were taken, so I went to the side parking lot. All of the handicapped spots were taken there, too, some by handicapped-accessible mini buses. They were there because the company that owns them was also in the same building. That is where the buses were parked when they were not in use.
Because of this, I had to park at one of the most distant spots in the lot. After I had parked, I took a long walk across the sun-baked, blacktop parking lot, causing me to overheat. I had walked within 10 feet of my destination when my body gave out and I collapsed. This necessitated a call for a very expensive ambulance trip to the hospital.
If I was able to get a handicapped spot, I would have made it to my destination without a problem.
For some of us, those spots are the difference between being able to shop and not being able to shop. I head out on a "good" day at a time the stores are less likely to be busy, only to find someone parking in the diagonal line area. This prevents me from getting in and out of my car because I need to be able to open the car door fully.
And, yes, sometimes it is necessary for me to be out, even on a bad day. People only see the cane I use. I see people thinking, as I walk by, that I don't look like I need a handicapped parking permit. But handicapped people are not all in wheelchairs.
According to the ADA, private businesses and public agencies must make available a stipulated number of handicapped parking spaces. They must be a minimum size and have the proper signs. The specified spaces can be used only by people with a handicap windshield placard or license plate that was issued by the state. Handicapped spaces must be in a location that affords the shortest and most trouble-free route to a building entrance that is handicapped-accessible.
I had discussions with my doctor about getting a handicapped hang tag for over a year. He felt I should have one, but I saw it as giving in, so I told him I didn’t want one. I knew in my heart that I needed one, but my mind was just not ready to accept that. Finally I broke down and had him fill out the paperwork. I then took it to the city clerk, who issued a permit.
By the way, if a doctor signs those forms without a viable medical diagnosis to back it up, or just to collect payments from Medicare or Medicaid, that is called fraud. A doctor who commits fraud can lose his or her license to practice.
