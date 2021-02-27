D'ONOFRIO: Niagara Aquatics making a splash

News of the Community Pool's possible opening this summer has generated quite a lot of excitement in the city.
Local youth have been through enough over the past year with delays and eventual postponement of most sporting and other fun events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
We kicked them while they were down a few weeks ago when the Common Council turned its back on Mayor Michelle Roman's proposed 2021 city budget that specifically included funding for the pool.
The council, fearing a drastic cut in state aid and the unforeseen costs ahead that COVID-19 was requiring, opted to not fund the pool, giving kids even less hope for a better year ahead.
Then came this week's Common Council work session at city hall, where in walked Niagara Aquatics owner and instructor Danielle Andalora. Her proposal to staff and run the pool, complete with pool programs for men, women, boys and girls of all ages and physical abilities, was met with a lot of excitement and support by the entire council.
The not-for-profit Niagara Aquatics was formed in May of 2019 and has been utilizing pools at Lockport High School and Lockport Country Club, as well as training space at the Cornerstone CFCU Arena, downtown. There are about 70 members of the swim club, which also features eight lifeguards.
In exchange for their use of the pool, Andalora said her group would supply all lifeguards as well as instructors who are certified through USA Swimming.
It's no wonder that the council — and the rest of us — are open to hearing more about Andalora's ambitious plan.
It won't be free, of course. About $40,000 in contingency taxpayer funds will be needed to make the pool operational via cleaning, maintenance and the use of necessary chemicals, like chlorine, to treat the water. It's not an inexpensive endeavor, but per property owner, it translates to pennies per thousand of assessed valuation — and we can all agree that our children are well worth that.
With possible programs that will include senior swimming, learn to swim blocks, adult water fitness, competitive training and water aerobics, we look forward to an active, cooler summer in 2021, a far cry from the sun-soaked, dry, empty, quiet kids' facility that stood out like a sore thumb — empty and closed — in the midst of COVID last summer.
Hats off to Alderman Joe Oates for his efforts in helping Andalora make her proposal public and to Mayor Michelle Roman, who proved all along that her giant heart is in the right place when it comes to Lockport youth.
