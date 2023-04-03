This is a response to Sierra Club member Lisa Mertz’s commentary “ Energy Diversity is Fossil Fuel Bunk”. This was published in the March 14th issue of the US&J relating to a March 10th article written by the undersigned. The record must be corrected.
Ms. Mertz claims she was unable to “find one true statement’ in my article. I presume based on this statement that: there are no NYSERDA Energy Hubs; ORES does not have the authority to set aside local law; Ford Motor Company has not suspended delivery of the Lightning pickup truck; General Motors did not recall all Bolt models a few years back; a serious lithium ion battery fire did not occur at a PG&E facility (not a Tesla battery plant); and a Tennessee Titans football game was not postponed for one hour due to a rolling blackout. These incidents are all a matter of record and were recorded in the press. Apparently, it is more appropriate to “shoot the messenger” and distort the message rather than respond, particularly when it is a message one does not want to hear.
With respect to “clean burning natural gas” it is an irrefutable physical fact that it is clean burning with a combustion efficiency of 99% or more. No emotional outcry or state or federal law will alter that fact. Natural gas consists largely of methane that is converted in the combustion process into CO2 and water. The virtues of clean burning natural gas were recognized early in the 20th century, and it has largely replaced coal and to some extent fuel oil as a home heating source. The reduction of CO2 emissions in the United States has largely been attributed to the conversion from coal to clean burning natural gas.
Research should be continued to clean up the combustion products of coal. It is plentiful in the United States and may in the future be needed to back up unreliable renewable sources of energy. Germany is discovering this as years of short sighted energy policy have forced that country into returning to coal as a reliable energy source.
The government leases land to the oil and gas companies and receives payment. In addition, the industry operates as a giant tax collection agency for various levels of government. For example, in New York state alone those who drive ICE vehicles pay an average of 50 cents per gallon tax each time they fill up. EV drivers pay nothing. How is this source of funds to be replaced when ICE vehicles are no longer on the road?
The reference to Dr. Steven E. Koonin’s book UNSETTLED is another case of Ms. Mertz shooting the messenger and distorting the message. It speaks volumes that Dr. Koonin served under the Obama Administration and also served for a time with BP. This gives a balanced perspective. His work is backed up with dozens of studies and research papers that are listed in numerous pages in the back of the book. It is well worth reading if one can accept that scientific facts will upend popular misconceptions.
I was privileged to have been appointed to six consecutive terms, some as chair of the Town of Somerset Planning Board as Ms. Mertz noted. Our planning board was involved in the writing and updating of the town’s Comprehensive Plan. One of the key objectives of that plan is to “Preserve the Rural Character of the Town”. Hence, decades ago open space was valued by acting to protect fields, farmland, forests and wetlands. This has made a significant contribution to a cleaner environment.
Random installation of large industrial scale wind and solar projects is inconsistent with this objective.
Denial of facts, distortions, and personal attacks reflect on the writer and serve no legitimate end.
