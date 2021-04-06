Driving, drinking (coffee) and dog tales

My wife and I like to take Gord, our standard poodle, to lesser-known places like Beeman Creek Park in northern Erie County or Royalton Ravine in Gasport. I still haven’t found the Lytle Nature Preserve in Lockport.
Beeman Creek Park is 685 acres of land banked by Erie County and signed over to Clarence by Chris Collins when he was county executive. At the back of the blackberry field, heading west in the park, we discovered a new path cut into the muddy woods by the Clarence Parks Department. It leads into a section of forest I've never explored.
The day is coming when it won't be so easy to go for a walk there because we won’t live nearby. Deveaux Woods or Devil's Hole will be closer. We left Gord off leash for most of the adventure. When he strays too far, I call him back and reward him with a treat.
I need to go deeper there, to look for chanterelles and morels and chicken of the woods and mammoth oaks and ramps. To wander across an undulating forest floor never sullied by loggers or farmers is a thing of beauty. In a bit there will be ramps, trillium, spring beauty and bluebells and spring ephemerals you can’t imagine. The ground will be springy and forgiving like walking on a bag of peat.
A cuckoo will call in the distance but you will never see it. Often the same applies to the pileated woodpecker. That meadow will be plied by woodcock, thrushes, orioles, indigo buntings and the neotropical multi-colored warblers God designed on the same day she discovered LSD.
The thing about the best places is, almost every time we visit, we are alone in the quietude. I don’t meditate. Mostly I just think and give thanks.
• • •
I might be addicted.
I worked late Friday and got over-caffeinated. I have freshly ground New Day Dark Night coffee sold to me by Ashley (Russ Zittle’s daughter, on the Boulevard in Wheatfield). $11 for a pound. I took a fresh cup to go. I made another pot in a French press and shared it with Rick Pfeiffer at the office. His wisdom on matters newspaper-, Capitol stabber- and journalism-related, be it print or TV, I respect massively. I also love editing his work. Every writer has a style, to how their words fit, and where their mistakes are. Rick is no different, and seems humble about editing. It is a pleasure to share changes I think best with him to be sure he agrees. I don’t do well with those who don’t accept their errors because I make my fair share, try to own them, and am grateful for the counsel of those who point them out.
On the way home, I jammed to Titus Andronicus' “The Monitor” for a bit as I drove and then called Beth on Bluetooth from my cheatin’ diesel Sportwagen. We were discussing economy of language and our mutual love of words. At one point, I said, “that’s next week’s column.”
I got home, poured a glass of bourbon, and pored over some words as they flowed from my fingers onto the screen. We chatted some more as Friday became Saturday. Gee, can it still be “pore” if I am reading as I write?
My internal clock roused me at 5:30. I drank cold, black, leftover Friday morning coffee from the Technivorm MoccaMaster (because the water goes to 93 celsius (200 F) and drops coffee in a super-insulated pot so it never gets bitter. Cold is almost as good as freshly made.)
I pounded out my daily writing. Then I made a fresh pot. Somehow, warm, it needs milk. I hope I get through that $8, 40-ounce bag of Starbucks medium roast from the discount store soon. I don’t like the double caffeine. Friends don’t let friends drink Starbucks. Power City is better (or New Day, or Good Rich for that matter).
I let Gord out to pee and grabbed a fresh cup. Then I banged my fingers on the keyboard some more. Along the way, I realized I wrote next week’s column, about language. It won’t see print until Friday (even if these musings make the paper sooner.)
So my question remains: Is the addiction writing or caffeine, or is it something I haven’t figured out yet?
It is rhythmic and feels good, so there is that. And, darn it! I will never perfect this craft! An extraneous apostrophe saw print last Saturday. It's OK. Sometimes I make intentional typos just to be funny. Who can you forgive, or laugh at, if not yourself? Thanks for sharing my journey.
Joe Genco is the regional news editor for the Union-Sun & Journal and the Niagara Gazette. Contact him at joe.genco@lockportjournal.com or 282-2311, extension 2250.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.