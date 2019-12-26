Eastern Niagara Hospital on a path upward

As 2019 comes to a close, those of us at Eastern Niagara Hospital are reflective of the challenges that we have faced this past year and the opportunities and hope that we have for a prosperous 2020. While you may have read about the financial challenges that we have encountered and the resulting decisions that were made to address this, we are confident that we are on a path upward and would like to share our optimism for the New Year.
I would like to take this opportunity to consider why Eastern Niagara Hospital is critical to our community and provide an update. ENH is an essential hospital in Niagara County for many reasons. First, we are located in Lockport, the county seat, where hundreds of county employees work. We also have manufacturing plants, several school districts, chemical plants, agriculture and tourism in our community and it is imperative that the employees and the residents of our region have a premier Emergency Department and essential services to rely on, should an emergency arise. We serve more than100,000 residents of eastern Niagara County, from Lake Ontario to the Erie County border. In addition, we are one of the largest employers, with more than 400 employees.
The most important improvement at ENH this year has been the ability for ENH to engage the services of UBMD Emergency Medicine physicians to staff our Emergency Room. This is the first time that our community has had a complete team of board certified emergency room physicians. These are the same physicians that staff the larger hospitals in Buffalo. Our goal continues to be to upgrade our Emergency Department and provide premier emergency room care locally, so that patients will not have to drive to Buffalo for care. The UBMD Emergency Medicine physicians have made significant strides to decrease the wait time and increase patient satisfaction and our patients are telling us that they see a positive change in the ER.
In 2019, we were also pleased to announce that ENH was accredited by an outside accreditation agency. This team, which surveys hospitals across the country, spent four days analyzing all ENH facilities, equipment, procedures and policies and determined that ENH met or exceeded all regulations. We are so proud of our team that worked incredibly hard to ensure that we would achieve accreditation. We look forward to the surveyors coming back annually to ensure that we maintain best practices and ultimately that our patients are in a facility where quality and safety are number one.
One of the privileges of working in a community hospital is hearing directly from community members about the care they received at ENH. It has been incredibly rewarding to hear our community members acknowledge that they received the quality care, respect and attention that they deserved. I know firsthand that we have some truly dedicated and skilled physicians, nurses and support staff and it is reassuring for me to hear that so many of you have had great experiences at ENH. In many instances, these were situations in which your lives depended on it.
After the New Year, we will be scheduling a community presentation to keep you informed about changes at Eastern Niagara Hospital. As we move into the winter season, I encourage you to stay local when you need hospital and outpatient services. I can attest that our hospital provides the highest quality care to our patients. There is no service that you will select that is more important. I wish you all a safe and healthy holiday season and look forward to sharing more information in the coming weeks.
Anne McCaffrey is president and CEO of Eastern Niagara Hospital, Inc.
