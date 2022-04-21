ED ADAMCZYK: A delay on the way to the dumpster of knowledge

A local library has an adjacent recycling program and encourages patrons to toss unwanted paper products — newspapers, magazines and the like — into parking lot dumpsters for disposal for, presumably, a check to the library from the recycling company. It’s where my stacks of newspapers, junk mail and car magazines go when their life with me is finished.
Someone recently tossed in about a dozen volumes of a series called “The Book of Knowledge.” Published from the 1910s to the 1960s, the sets of elegant and sturdy hardbound books — up to 24 volumes — featured a tree on the cover, and offered young readers articles on an array of subjects. Think of it as Encyclopedia Britannica for kids.
And there they were, forlornly tossed into a dumpster atop Pennysavers and shredded paper and glossy newspaper shopping inserts. Someone literally threw away the book of knowledge, and that’s a perhaps too on-the-nose metaphor for whatever has happened to formal education during the pandemic.
The consensus among those concerned with these things is that online learning — logging on daily from home to hear what a teacher offers — is significantly inferior to in-school education, a system that has been disrupted for the past three or so years. A recent Kansas City Star story noted that rural and urban poor students have suffered the most, increasing what is called an “education gap” in this country, but teaching at every level has been slowed by the scattershot methodology of the recent past.
Graduating classes will soon begin their commencement rituals, and that includes, say, high school students who experienced relatively normal freshman years and three years of… what? Two days in class per week and three on the computer? Entire days or weeks off from school? Compromised in-school classes with desks far apart and teachers more overworked than usual? I contend that any school’s graduating class of 2022 may not be as prepared for whatever schools prepare a student for these days, as, say, the class of 2020.
That Kansas City Star article makes use of the term “wasted year” and any student at any level can anecdotally explain how his or her educational development was stalled, delayed or otherwise compromised by the response to the pandemic. It means that high school students are less prepared for college, and college students are less prepared for graduate school or their chosen professions.
Granted, interest in informal education via the internet has zoomed; type in anything starting with “How to” — how to make a papier mache sculpture, how to tap dance, how to prepare a meal — and the suggestions and advice will stagger you with their breadth. The internet treats the more hardcore topics — of history, trigonometry, or basic science, for example — the way CliffNotes, SparkNotes and other non-authorized study guides treat their subjects. You still need some instruction, and that’s been hard to come by recently.
We cannot blame teachers or administrators, or even students, for this. COVID-19 has killed nearly 1 million people in this land, and no one can pretend that it has been business as usual in any facet of life. Since by definition it has been a pandemic, which affects a wide geographic range — that is, the world — an extension of the thesis suggests that students in Canada, France, South Korea, the world, have been similarly impacted and more-or-less equally behind the educational curve.
Still, no one seems to be repeating sixth grade because he or she didn’t learn enough in the first pass-through. Standards have been lowered, artificially and perhaps inadvertently.
I will not bother you with reminiscences of my own school days, except to say that there were plenty of them, and I won a few and lost a few. My interest in history and journalism led me to careers in history and journalism. Despite a rocky early relationship with mathematics, I learned enough about accounting and engineering to know I did not belong in those lines of endeavor.
To quote the philosopher Bruce Springsteen: What I’ve got, I have earned. What I’m not, I have learned.
So, what have we got, now? Eighth graders with sixth-grade education? High school graduates in for a real surprise when they begin college? Colleges ready with upgraded remedial studies programs? Yes, I suspect all of that and more.
