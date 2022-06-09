ED ADAMCZYK: A nation of efficiency, and what happened to it

On a single day last week: a hand-drawn sign at the microphone of a fast food drive-up lane advised me that the place was out of pickled onions, so if my chosen entrée typically contains pickled onions, I was out of luck; a friend had a CT scan performed at a hospital without the benefit of “contrast dye,” which was back-ordered from China, and that scan must have resembled an early Popeye cartoon; and I was informed that three concerts to which I had looked forward to attending were all scratched due to the performers’ continuing Covid adventures.
There is plenty to initiate despair, these days, and admittedly these are more like petty annoyances than crises, but this land has become one of those places in which the gears are breaking down, flying off drive shafts and rolling across the floor. Tell me if any of this sounds familiar, or more familiar than it once was.
“Nothing is being done about it.”
“The government will not take action.”
“We apologize for the inconvenience.”
“$4.69 per gallon.”
Except for matters of the courts and refunds on purchases, we in this republic are accustomed to quick and efficient delivery of pretty much everything. A single telephone call or internet query can answer a question, and banks are open 24/7 for many of their services; if you were not around prior to ATMs — the machine first installed in America in 1969 — you got cash by showing up at a bank branch between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. with a credit card or a personal check to “Cash,” and after handing over two forms of identification, U.S. currency was withdrawn from your account and handed to you. Citibank insisted on a fingerprint for a while as well, as I recall.
Flash forward to the 21st century, when catalogs are updated instantaneously, a telephone and a credit card can get the world delivered to your address and entire cable television channels are dedicated to serving your merchandise fetishes. Unless they’re out of stock, with expected delivery dates extended months into the future.
Life’s little infuriations can be predicted in some cases. That toy your kid wants for Christmas will be hard to find. Springtime in Western New York indicates the start of the road construction festival, appearing at all the streets you want to travel. The current unraveling of logistics and infrastructure, though, has been unexpected, at least by me; those of us who have read Sherlock Holmes novels are familiar with a perfect society, the way the Victorians envisioned theirs to be, and if something went wrong, someone like the great detective was there to kick it back in place and then retire for tea. The hum of American productivity is developing a few rattles, with no one to correct it; maybe that’s why superhero movies are so popular.
Of course, things move efficiently because planners, engineers, information technology folks and millions of others set things up for efficiency. It is the moments of failure — the brakes on your car stop working, that coveted tchotchke you ordered arrives damaged — that you note the breakdown, and there seem to be more and more of those breakdowns these days.
Efficiency can be found in ways unconsidered, and it sometimes takes a certain curiosity — that’s a synonym for nosiness, useful in journalism — to take notice.
Consider the last time you visited a retail store. Among the information on the door and nearby windows — hours of operation, the name of the business, a poster promoting a high school theatrical event, a short list of do’s and don’ts regarding protective masks, bicycles, a lack of certain products for sale, customers’ use of shoes and similar warnings — is likely a round sign about six inches in diameter, white with a red border and a message like “II R.”
Notice it the next time you’re near a front door. OK, what is it?
It’s a truss identification sign, mandated by New York State to advise fire fighters of what in that building is made of trusses, which are short sections of wood or metal in place of long, continuous pieces. A structure with a roof supported by trusses has more places for it to break in case of a fire or explosion, and information of that nature is useful to first responders.
The typical “II” with an “R" under it indicates Type II trusses — Roman numerals — in the roof, or R. “VF” means Type V in the floor. You get the idea. It means nothing to you, a lot to a fire fighter.
Now that’s efficiency, however unrecognizable, and that’s the point of efficiency, Sherlock. You’re unaware of it until it fails.
