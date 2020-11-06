ED ADAMCZYK: After she died from Covid

A neighbor died at age 86 of COVID-19 complications. Her entire family contracted it, she died of it. A tough, talkative, opinionated lady. When I pulled into the driveway and she was on the porch, it took 10 minutes for me to enter my back door. The funeral was private, as was the ritual cleaning out of her keepsakes, bedroom furnishings and all the rest. It’s one ritual after another after someone dies.
Her neighbors had to do something in remembrance. “We have to do something” was the refrain on the block, so we did.
It’s said that all those post-mortem procedural ceremonies are a meant to benefit to the living. This one was.
At a given time on a given night, earlier this week, about two dozen of us met on the street. A row of glass-surrounded candles were placed on the curb in front of her home, and each of us used Sharpie pens to write a message — of condolence, of memory, of tribute — on heart-shaped helium balloons. We did not sing, but we shared thoughts about her, about life, about death, about how each civilization has had its mourning rituals and now we had invented one, too. No one was particularly profound, but each of us had something to offer. The presence of that old lady in our lives somehow impacted us, and this was the moment to spill it.
Then, lit by low candles and a high streetlight on a night rendered prematurely dark by the end of Daylight Saving Time, we collectively let the balloons loose.
It was a windy night, and they took off quickly, upward and eastward. We did not know their destination, nor did we care. This was for us, for her and for our sense of closure.
Then we behaved like neighbors, chatting in the chill as though it was a summer day, catching up with each other’s lives. Perhaps it was our “life goes on” moment, but we seemed to share a glow of inner satisfaction that, on one night and for only a few minutes until the cold overtook us, we did the right thing. An across-the-street neighbor organized it all. I wish I could take the credit for it.
The current pandemic is another layer of risk in this country. Just as crossing the street, or driving down it, can result in death — the way your mother told you — merely getting near another breathing person can be fatal these days. AIDS, SARS and other recent virus-borne malevolence were merely the warmup act for this one, but now the at-risk group is everyone.
Personally, I am in the “older, with pre-existing medical conditions” crowd, benefitting slightly because my typical reasons for communing with people — baseball games, concerts, restaurants — have evaporated. It is not inconceivable to me that I will, for the rest of my life, never leave the house without a mask, shake a hand or stand anywhere but in a social-distancing manner.
The accommodation has been jarring. I accidentally watched several minutes of a television soap opera and noted the way camera angles were used to suggest close contact, even though the actors were presumably feet away from each other. Life is now like that in reality.
It is all a painful set of inconveniences, but hey, people are dying of this.
She was not the first person I know who died in this pandemic, and frankly, we were not particularly close, but she was there, on the porch or in the backyard, always with a hello and something else to say. Now she’s one of the millions, worldwide, who are no longer there. Historical organizations are currently urging historians to preserve COVID-19 memorabilia, to gather up and store artifacts of this era so future generations have a better idea of what it was like for local residents to, presumably, live through it.
I suspect that we will never be free of this illness or its emotional baggage. Even if a vaccine arrives, some will not accept it. Every gathering of two or more strangers is, and will be, suspect. Contracting this virus leaves scars on the lungs, so I am told, and the long-term properties of carrying that within are unknown.
So are the unseen scars of the heart, that stuff songwriters spend so much energy attempting to describe. The after-effects will not be forgotten. Neither will our little ceremony in the street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.