ED ADAMCZYK: All I have to do is dream

I often say that a person cares little about history until he makes a little of his own. Or her. You hear a song, for example, by some hit performer of the moment, and it reminds you of some band from your past. If you do a little research you learn that the band in question was a favorite, an influencer, of Mr. or Ms. Hit-of-the-moment, and that’s when you realize you’re a link in the chain.
It shocked me to learn that the Beatles are a topic in high school social science classes these days, as an element of whatever the Sixties did to culture.
Few noticed that Don Everly, of the Everly Brothers, died this past Saturday at 84. Those who noticed likely gave a passing admission that they did not know he was still alive. Don and brother Phil were present at the creation of rock and roll, and had hits galore on the radio in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Phil Everly died in 2014, incidentally.
They were singers, a duet, with impeccable harmony hard to duplicate, nearly impossible to teach. It helped that they were brothers from a musical family and grew up with the same Kentucky accents and vibrato. They broached country and folk genres to make rock and roll with harmony based on diatonic thirds on the scale, and they came off as medieval troubadours singing melancholy lyrics about modern teenage heartbreak.
Oh, this was luscious stuff. Lennon and McCartney tried those harmonies in early Beatles songs, and early on referred to themselves as the “British Everly Brothers.” Simon and Garfunkel came close. Bruce Springsteen occasionally tries it with a singing band member. Punch up a song like “All I Have to Do is Dream” or “So Sad to Watch Good Love Go Bad” on some handy device and you’ll understand the significance of Phil and Don Everly.
Today we’d put artists such as these in the soft rock bin but back then their under-three-minute laments were part of a radio rotation these days unheard in the fractured, compartmentalized world of pop music. You want reggae, go to the reggae channel. Heavy metal, the heavy metal channel. An Everly Brothers song on the radio could be preceded by, say, Little Richard, and may be followed by one from Elvis.
The Everly Brothers essentially broke up in the early Seventies, and were not hitmakers after 1966, yet that incredibly nuanced harmony was an influence for years after their demise. Anyone who’s sung a duet with anyone has the Everlys listening to them.
We expect people to grow old and die. Some artists do one and not the other. “Say hello to Jimi Hendrix for me” is still an end-of-life punchline. Thus it has been for history’s old rockers who have influenced the old rockers you know. “We learned more in a three minute record than we ever learned in school,” Springsteen once wrote of his personal experience living through this remarkable, ground-shaking era.
OK, so whether you heard or not, the Everly Brothers have been reunited, with Fats Domino, Chuck Berry, Elvis, Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly, Bo Diddley, Little Richard, James Brown, Ray Charles “and many others,” as the last line on the theater marquee famously read when these founding fathers went on the road together.
As far as I can tell, Jerry Lee Lewis is, at 85, the last one of that ensemble left, and he has not been in good health for years.
There remain people like me who turn to channels 5 and 6 on Sirius XM radio, which play the hits and the obscura of the Fifties and Sixties. Those people are the ones who know that a rotten mood can be transcended by a blast from the past, whether personal memories are attached or not. Crank it up and sing along, no matter how nonsensical the lyrics are, and suddenly that foul mood is gone. The sky is bluer, the grass is greener and the traffic no longer a nuisance.
By the 1980s, more or less, rock music — or pop, whatever it can be called — was less of a social fracture point. Your parents may not have approved of your choices, but they had rock artists of their own to enjoy. Music from the radio was played at political conventions, not to mention in advertising. You can’t say that about the un-homogenized music of the prior era.
“Mmm, you’ve got a way about you,” the Everlys sang in their unique harmony. Yes, they did, and thinking about it can make a person suddenly feel timeworn and renewed at the same time.
