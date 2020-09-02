An advantage of cable television, or difficulty for those employed in the business, is a constant search for programming, something to broadcast no matter what its quality. It means that programs never under consideration in the three-channel days of my youth get prominent airplay, like the Mecom auctions.
You sit on your couch and watch rich and not-particularly-young people bid on classic cars, interesting cars and simply well-maintained cars. A Super Beetle from the 1980s went for $14,000 the other night. In my younger days this would have fascinated me, made me regard the program as some sort of aspirational enterprise. Oh, to have enough money for a vintage Whatever It Is.
At my current stage of the game those former yearnings have become subdued. The program is merely a view of just another subgroup of humans engaged in what they enjoy and can afford, like an assortment of my own undertakings over the years, which is why I enjoyed Sunday’s Video Music Awards on MTV.
That I knew very few of the artists performing or receiving awards is irrelevant. I’m not supposed to au courant on these matters, a perk of getting older. I have my preferences, as everyone does, but you don’t want your grandfather to be hipper than you are. Consequently I watched with enjoyment as artists younger than my favorites put on a show, put on a lot of interesting costumes and gave each other prizes.
The crucial nature of social justice, anguish over the recent death of actor Chadwick Boseman and the importance of protection from the COVID-19 pandemic were regularly invoked, making me wonder what happened to the #MeToo movement of several days ago. The entire event was a more-or-less virtual broadcast, with canned audience cheering and few people sharing a stage, belying the premise that television needs to look like the opening montage of “The Brady Bunch” to have people interact. No little boxes here, just a tsunami of electronic technology.
Lady Gaga, whose career began circa 2001 and who must be regarded as the senior citizen of the program on Sunday, won several awards, and received each one wearing a different costume and a different protective mask. OK, I’ve heard of her — she once recorded an album of duets with Tony Bennett — but she lorded it around the stage, or ladied it, I don’t know with a sort of benevolent grace suggesting that even though she is a single link in a chain going back to start of the recording industry a century ago, if she wasn’t on the job circa 2001, everyone else on stage would be doing something else for a living.
Brava for her, but I remain glad I outgrew this stuff.
DaBaby was there, as was the Weeknd and Machine Gun Kelly. Keke Palmer was the evening’s hostess. I regret I would not recognize these talented people if they rang my doorbell. Again, it’s a benefit of growing older. Social Security, Medicare and the confidence of knowing, and appreciating, one’s preferences in life.
I only watched the VMAs because I could not find a hockey game on Sunday night, and also that I had a curiosity about the development of popular music, a pleasure I once found so crucial. Someday I will clean out my attic and astound myself with all the material I hoarded, and their relative insignificance after a few decades. Unless overtaken my some illness, the attic in my mind will never be cleaned out.
Needless to say, an old man cannot get a grip on what’s on the minds of those 50 years younger by simply watch a loud, weird awards program on television which featured non-stop costume changes by recording artists momentarily in vogue. It’s here today, gone today in that line of work. Nonetheless, it could be noted that no middle ground was presented between the dystopian set design and those of Hollywood glamor. It was ghetto concrete or expensive, stylized production numbers, nothing in between, emphasizing a traditional role for pop culture, that of striving for success and a way out of any bad situation.
“Sesame Street” was once described as resembling a truck full of toys overturning on an urban street. That ethos was the VMAs calling card on Sunday.
The K-Pop group BTS, from South Korea, also performed. There are seven of them in this ensemble, evidently, and their dance work, if not their music, is a natural, if over-the-top, extension of what Smokey Robinson and the Miracles offered lo those many years ago. Their routine made me think of ball bearings and Elgin movements, such was their flawless delivery. None looked happy but boy could they operate as a single unit.
I wonder if the South Korean army knows about these guys.
