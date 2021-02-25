ED ADAMCZYK: Black History Month at the supermarket

If ever anyone deserved to be depicted on U.S. currency, it is Ray Charles. If you insist on a woman for your ten-dollar bill, make it Ella Fitzgerald, but Ray Charles’ influence is everywhere, like at the suburban supermarket parking lot I patronize. He was singing as I left the car and went inside. He was singing inside.
This place “pipes in” music, a store-wide radio station specializing in the oldies, and I have yet to ascertain a pattern to its selection of music. Rock, country, whatever. I generally recognize the songs, which means they are not from some current Top 40 of any genre, and they tend to be a mix — The Who followed by the Carpenters, e.g. — but not this month.
The several most recent times I’ve been in there, shopping for broccoli or potato chips, or wondering why the shopping cart rolls in an arc when I want it to travel straight, the unifying element in the music has been the race of the performers. They celebrate Black History Month here by offering an all-Black program of the hits.
Believe me, I am not complaining, but I listen, I suspect, more closely than other patrons just to see if they sneak a Righteous Brothers or Hall and Oates recording in there. In my experience, they have not.
Television advertising, this month, seems to feature more Black actors, selling cars, insurance and all the other things keeping programming on the air, and I wish a guy I used to know — dead now, but White and with a temper, and unwilling to share any bounty with any group identifiable as a minority — could see how many biracial couples are now favorably depicted in television advertising. Again, I am not complaining. I find it refreshing, and likely a better picture of targeted customers. Whether they last past February, Black History Month, is something I await to discover.
One commercial, for car insurance I think, features a song everyone in the ad seems to know, and which I would prefer to have banished from my long-term memory. I would settle for a small amount of temporal decay if “Build Me Up Buttercup” was permanently erased from my mind. It was a hit in 1968, and thus has been a part of people’s lives for 53 years.
That’s an outstanding resume for a catchy but trite pop tune, but does anyone really like that song? Unless it is the soundtrack to some of your favorite reminiscences — “We danced to it the night I was paroled,” e.g. — what merit does it have? Do kids sing it kindergarten? Does it stay popular because few people, notwithstanding me, object to it, and thus it is regarded as harmless?
“Build Me Up Buttercup” has not made it to the supermarket playlist. Cursory research indicates the performers in question, the Foundations, are British, although the members are largely from the West Indies. They met each other in Britain and thus they are British. Additionally, at least two of the seven or so in this ensemble appear, in photographs, to not be Black. One source says that one member is from Sri Lanka.
Another source says that the song was a hit in Britain because it sounded, to British listeners on British radios, like an indigenous form of Motown. If this is their idea of homegrown Motown, people, it’s just another reason to celebrate the achievements of Black Americans.
Popular music and its antecedents make a deliciously slippery slope. A song from 1974, an instrumental called “Picking Up the Pieces,” has every hallmark of being steeped in the aura of some forgotten and decrepit Memphis roadhouse, and you can listen to this rhythm and blues wonder pondering when the bar fight is about to start. It was recorded by the Average White Band. That’s their name. They’re White, and Scottish.
Neither that song nor that Buttercup thing made it to the supermarket hit list, which evidently was curated by someone who knows what he or she is doing. Perhaps it was a racially-mixed committee of pop music scholars.
I am white, straight, male and old, precisely in the image of someone who might wish Black History Month would end. March is Women’s History Month, incidentally. Somehow I find plenty to celebrate in a month dedicated to the impact of Black American writers, scientists, inventors, politicians and other leaders who have gone, productively, before me.
Even if it’s a mention on television in what they call a “bumper,” that brief moment between the program and the advertisement, or strolling down some supermarket and hearing a memory-rattling song, these things are part of the connective tissue of all Americans, except maybe “Build Me Up Buttercup.”
Tonight I’ll dream that I am dancing to it, and Flo from Progressive Insurance will be in my arms.
