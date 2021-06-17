ED ADAMCZYK: Every day is a party with this handy guide

We have so much to celebrate, a champagne maker once proclaimed as its advertising slogan. Yes, we do.
We approach Father’s Day, the minor league affiliate of Mother’s Day, with little trepidation. Dad will appreciate anything you give him, any time you spend with him, even if he has to drive across town to get you for a day. Advertisers led up to the day honoring mothers largely offering gifts of gratitude, luxury items like chocolate, decorative pillows and similar extravagances.
Dads, according to the commercials, will be receiving tools. Lawn care tools, power tools, hand tools, grooming tools. Clearly, the sexes are on nowhere near an even plane, and if your mom got a hammer last month and your dad is getting something from the Penzey’s Spices catalog, well, I salute your household.
Indeed. Google Mother’s Day and the first entry you’ll find states “Not to be confused with International Women’s Day.”
OK, which originated first, Mother’s Day or Father’s Day? Mother’s Day began, informally, in 1905, with something on the order of official status, granted by a church service honoring mothers in Grafton, West Virginia, in 1907. Father’s Day in America began in 1910, although St. Joseph’s Day, March 19 on the Catholic calendar, has been reserved to honor fathers since the Middle Ages.
Well, dads, have a good one, and this is from someone who honors the day as Glad-I’m-no-one’s-father, As far as I know, Day. If you regard such celebration as needless intrusion by American retailers and the greeting card and allied industries, I agree with you. The government of the United States recognizes 10 official holidays; the marketing trade offers thousands.
Radio announcers are fond of notifying listeners of what to celebrate, or at least momentarily acknowledge, on a given day. Wednesday was Bloomsday – honoring the Irish author James Joyce – and National Fudge Day, among others. Today it’s Global Garbage Man Day and National Eat Your Vegetables Day, among others. Friday, get set for National Panic Day, National Picnic Day, National Sushi Day and National Take Back the Lunch Break Day, among others.
Saturday is Juneteenth, of course, as well as National Garfield the Cat Day and National Martini Day, among others. Father’s Day shares Sunday with National Vanilla Milkshake Day and Ugly Dog Day.
Among others.
Ever wonder who originates and compiles all this dopey stuff? So did I. The index is called “National Today,” currently listing 1,601 matters to celebrate in 365 days — 4.86 per day, on average, not counting National Hockey League draft day and others that some may consider more crucial to the pursuit of happiness than, say, National Go Barefoot Day on June 1.
Concepts, commodities and activities to honor are suggested by readers of “National Today,” and some sort of screening process gets them listed on the official calendar, which is operated by the global marketing firm TOP Agency Inc. Yes, the advertising business is at the core of this nonsense. Surprised?
Personally, I await Aug. 1, identified as International Child Free Day, originally named Non-Parents Day and sponsored by the National Alliance for Optional Parenthood. It uses that day annually to award “formal recognition of amazing childfree people and their lives!,” its website states.
For the record, I do not plan to act any differently on child-free Aug. 1 as I would on any other child-free day, and if you raise, or have raised, children to any degree of success or personal pride, then you have my respect. I also have no plans to behave differently on Father’s Day, except perhaps to congratulate some of my neighbors and friends on undertaking the tasks they did in raising children. It does not appear to be an easy mission.
This laissez faire element of modern society makes me particularly pleased to be where I am, right here, right now. You choose the landmark days you wish to commemorate, with no government or church obligating you. A person who chooses not to fly a flag on his or her home on Independence Day is no less patriotic — a moving target, that word — than the one who flies it every day.
You may regard your wedding anniversary casually, or as seriously as I take mine or the opening day of the baseball season. I never heard of International Child Free Day until an hour ago, and now I’m a big proponent.
As I said: we have so much to celebrate.
