ED ADAMCZYK: Everyone in Philly gets a muffin basket

Steve Kornacki of MSNBC and John King of CNN, among others, possess oversized white boards that can call up any election detail, ever. These two media stars, and their media star hardware, can tell which county in America voted how, and when, and how many percentage points worth of outstanding votes are required for one candidate to overtake another, just by tapping the board Precisely There.
They get fan mail. So do the boards. And neither they nor the boards seem to sleep. These guys and their boards are all I seem to have seen on television in the past week. Last month it was a surfeit of sports. This week it is they and their high-tech boards. A winner in the presidential race was called on Saturday, but King and Kornacki are still on television, currently explaining life in the state of Georgia to me.
When the word came down on Saturday, I was not watching the event. I was in my car, listening to high-tech radio, namely a satellite radio station specializing in music of the Sixties, one which does not interrupt proceedings with what we used to call “bulletins.”
If you know anything about that era — like, lived through it — you are familiar with Motown, a musical genre involving the addition of a patina of elegance to rhythm and blues, so white audiences would not be intimidated. “The Sound of Young America” was its slogan, without a word about black and white, and boy, could you dance to it.
I thought about Martha Reeves’ “Dancing in the Street” while observing how some people in some cities took the news that their candidate had won. That song begins with a seven-note trumpet solo, something of a clarion call to, well, go out in the street and dance, and on Saturday, they did.
In Atlanta, those pleased with the outcome of the election did some variation of the electric slide, which, don’t tell anyone but it looks a lot like what country music fans call line dancing. In Philadelphia, the cradle of the King-Kornacki mail-in ballot wave of change, they hopped up and down with their hands in the air like they just don’t care. In New York City and Denver it was largely celebratory milling around with bursts of applause and cheering, New Year’s Eve but in the daylight and with warm weather.
Personally, I remained indoors and refrained from dancing. Admittedly, I lack the physical endurance for four more years of the Trump regime, let alone some dancing. After the reports of spontaneous and more-or-less socially-distanced dancing, the networks went back to the guys with the white boards.
A few things disappointed election followers this year, no matter what side. If your side was the Biden side, the anticipated Blue Wave never materialized. What upset me was more COVID-19-caused than anything else: the lack of enthusiasm for watch parties, receptions underwritten by local Republicans and Democrats. There was a time, on the evening of Election Day, that a person could visit a rented hotel ballroom and commune with candidates and their fans. The bar was open and free, the food was plentiful and it was great way to meet new people, notably at the party of the predominately losing party, where single men and women wandered around in need of commiseration, if you know what I mean.
The 2020 election was billed as the battle for the soul of the nation or something like it. Neither side fully captured it, so evidently the battle continues. Watching CNN today, nothing seems to have changed from last week. Same damned white board.
If a viewer stayed awake on Tuesday last week, as it turned to Wednesday, he or she saw Act One of the drama of the Flipping of Pennsylvania, played out on those white boards. The heavy Election Day turnout in support of Trump in the state gave way to the count of mail-in, absentee and military ballots, which even Republicans knew would skew heavily toward Democrats. That, and the colossal Democratic Party victory in Philadelphia County, which, the last time I looked at a white board, Biden won by 63%. It took until Saturday, and beyond, to make it clear.
So, Biden heads to the White House — I know, with an asterisk, because it’s being challenged; in the year of 2020, you would not expect less. Mrs. Biden is measuring the drapes in the Oval Office, Mrs. Trump has been advised not to buy any green bananas. A muffin basket should be sent to every resident of Philadelphia.
America can continue dancing in the street, if it has the energy.
