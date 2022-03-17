ED ADAMCZYK: Haunted by the oldies

Your local Public Broadcasting Service affiliate, like most non-profit organizations, relies on donations and grants for funding, and is currently in what was once known as a “pledge week,” which actually lasts several weeks and involves numerous, multi-hour programs that someone thinks will motivate viewers to drop everything and promise a contribution. In what the radio people call “heavy rotation,” the WNED-TV schedule has recently been clogged with two programs in particular, each involving someone’s idea of reminiscence.
The way various cable television outlets provide episodes of “Friends” at the total rate of about 12 hours per day, a quick look at Channel 17 last week regularly offered “Magic Moments: the Best of ‘50s Pop,” a revue of various singing stars from that era, performing their hits. Those were the songs I personally suffered while awaiting the rock songs on the radio, circa yesteryear, but no matter; the tightly produced television programs, in which the stars of the era perform before an enthusiastic Atlantic City audience — in other incarnations of the show, it’s Pittsburgh — are more than rolls down memory lane. The singers — they’re always singers — look great for their or any age, sound the way they did two generations ago, wear tuxedos or spangly evening gowns and generally bring an aura of indestructibility to the whole idea of remembering when.
Of course they do. The dead, the ailing, the less presentable of pop music are not invited, but the Four Lads, the Four Preps, at least one surviving Chordette, Mel Carter and Pat Boone — “and many others,” as the theater marquees promised in the ‘50s — may be grayer and a step slower, but otherwise it’s the strong and full-blast America of the Eisenhower era.
The current incarnation of this — there are several televised revues like this one — prominently features the McGuire Sisters, they of “Sugar in the morning, sugar in the evening,” etc., and a long string of other hits, and for women in what looks like their 70s, they were spectacular. A bit of research indicates they all died in the 2010s, Christene at age 92, Dorothy at 84, Phyllis at 89. The “Magic Moments” television show was first released in 2009.
So, the television program itself is more than 20 years old, nostalgia begetting nostalgia. Singers Debbie Reynolds and Don Cherry are there, too. Perry Como, Dean Martin and Rosemary Clooney, all of them now deceased, are there in “vintage clips.”
Is anyone haunted by any of this? An integral part of your life, even if it existed only in the 3-inch-wide speaker of a car dashboard, aged the same way you did but lost none of its vitality, and returns for your final view of him or her, and be assured that those on the stage looked better than those in the audience.
Something similar is in play in the other Channel 17 time-filler, the “Concert for George,” in which friends of George Harrison, who died in 2001, gathered in London, after a two-week rehearsal, for a memorial concert. All the hits reworked, and then some, and when your band’s music director is Eric Clapton you had better get it right, and they do. Admittedly, it is more to my musical taste than was the pop show, but it was not a night of greatest hits. It was rock’s greatest performers, accompanied by a vocal chorus and a symphony orchestra’s string section, performing Harrison’s compositions.
But similarly, you look for and note the rockers no longer with us. Billy Preston, Gary Brooker, Tom Petty and sitarist Ravi Shankar were all there and have died since the 2002 release of the concert show.
The '50s were 70 years ago. The Beatles were of the '60s, or 60 years ago. The bands of old have found lucrative new income streams, like 50th anniversary repackaging of the record albums for which I once paid $2.88 at Sattler’s or Twin Fair, $3.88 if in stereo. Channel 17 evidently believes that this is where the discretionary spending is, and yes, both concerts are available on DVD for a donation.
Everything past is someone’s idea of nostalgia if it affected, or even was a participant in, someone’s life. Someone is probably now wistfully thinking of the influence the Teletubbies have had. It can be a unifying force — parents and children can cite Sesame Street, for example, even if none of them actually learned how to read — and in some old folks’ facility, some group of strangers is probably bonding over Paul Anka or the Mills Brothers while their caretakers recall early rap or Nirvana.
If any of this stuff has a hold on you, you’re doing it correctly and, at least in one sense, aging gracefully. Donate if you like, but keep on keeping on, as my crowd used to say.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.