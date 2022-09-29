The U.S. media, not to mention American comedians, can find something funny in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, specifically examples of Russian incompetence. The tanks get bogged down in mud and are easily destroyed by anti-tank fire; the military leadership is incompetent; ill-equipped and -trained soldiers desert; it’s basically losing the war, and Russian citizens have finally noticed.
It was not the shame of loss that propelled conscription-age Russian men to the borders last week, it was the fear that they would be swept up in a draft to support the country’s “special military operation” — as with Korea or Vietnam, dare not call it a war — and the call-up of up to 330,000 reserve troops, among them convicts, actual Ukrainians being coerced into fighting against their homeland and a 63-year-old diabetic, so the media serving as narrators of a clown show reported.
The borders will be closed to those snake-like processions of cars by this week, as soon as the referenda in Ukraine is over, the Western media further reports, and plane fares to Istanbul, Tbilisi and points to places not named Russia soar. It’s the cars that get me, though, and by connecting the dots I can cite another problem the Motherland will soon have, or maybe ignore.
If you can tell one car from another these days — as someone once pointed out, from the front they all look like electric shavers — note what’s passing through the checkpoints from Russia to adjoining countries. The financial website Insider, formerly Business Inside, as well as the Azerbaijani news gathering site APA and the European Euroactiv all prominently posted photographs of cars lined up and traveling through the border to Finland and the Republic of Georgia. What are these deserters driving? Mercedes-Benz. Range Rover. Those giant Toyota SUVs. The parking lots at Helsinki’s airport are clogged with luxury Audis, Bentleys and the like.
Those rushing from Russia are not the country’s farmers and miners, they’re the scientists, entrepreneurs and IT guys, and while maybe they’re not the “Russian oligarchs” you hear about but never see, they’re the relatively moneyed elite who know how to run a 21st-century country. They are the kind of educated people the country, and notably the military, needs.
About 200,000 Russians have fled their country, largely to neighboring countries, since the war began in February, the BBC reports, citing an unnamed Russian economist. The Wall Street Journal puts the number higher by 100,000. They went there because the United States, the European Union and Britain have closed their airports to flights out of Russia, and those Russia-neighboring countries typically do not require visas for entry. The term for this phenomenon is “brain drain,” as those with tech industry skills lam it out of Russia, leaving Russia with a missing upper-middle class of doers. It will be a country eventually required to buy all the software, weapons, consumer goods and services it needs but cannot make or sell. Expect someplace like Armenia to become a leader in the video game industry in a few years. Expect those lines to buy things in Russia to get long again, the way we were told life was like in Russia during the Cold War.
Incidentally, these refugees know how to quickly build data networks to help them find accommodations and jobs in their new lands, the sort of thing you’d never learn in the Russian infantry.
It should be noted that pretty much every Russian millennial or Gen-Xer has, or had, a grandmother who handed down stories of Russian government oppression against its own people. These younger ones have heard of Stalin, and they know a few things about how Russians fight wars. I refer to the honor of a high body count, military and civilian.
Invading Ukraine was a mistake, clearly. Ukrainian resilience and Western firepower has made that clear, and even Russian citizens are aware that it was a fever dream of one President that began it. In a way I feel some empathy for those attempting to live the dream in Russia; as long as they did not ask a lot of questions about life at the top of government, they got a taste of prosperity. The food and fashions improved. Kids perform Russian rap on Russian radio and television, as well as on their computers.
The Berlin Wall did not fall because adherents of Karl Marx admitted the superiority of the words of Thomas Jefferson; it fell because West Germans had food, jeans, rock and roll, BMWs and the respect of the world, while East Germans stood in line when Cuban sugar arrived at the stores. The next generation of Russians will demand a similar teardown and cleanup of its society. When it begins is anyone’s guess.
