ED ADAMCZYK: Next wave will be followed by the next wave

We used to be famous for this sort of thing, that steely determination to do something, or better, that wellspring of confidence found in digging deep while doing something. We see it in Olympic athletes, notably our own when they are delivered to us with a short bio implying battle-tested will — fighting against poverty, against illness and injury, against professional disappointment — and many of us have relatives, distant in history, who have endured the sort of things against which we think the 21st century American lifestyle serves as a kind of insulation.
Here it comes again, the next wave of pandemic. We return to breathing through masks in certain settings, argue about whether our children should be in schools and their prevailing rules, and what to do about those who decline vaccines on grounds including medical, moral or inarticulately phrased stammering about freedom.
Only now do I comprehend the historical practice, in some religious and social circles, of “shunning,” the community act of social rejection, of keeping emotional distance. Since every action these days is a political action — is that Fair Trade Coffee you’re drinking, pal? — it makes some sense to isolate oneself, however possible, from someone with the potential to kill you or your children through breathing. I have yet to hear, though, of any group of no-vaxxers eager to isolate anyone who’s received the shots.
Yes, I got the shots, in February, as soon as I was eligible. Yes, I carry the CDC evidence and use it like an American Express card or Playboy Club card, to get into places where necessary. Yes, there is a small stack of masks at my door and in my car. Yes, I take particular care to stand six or more feet away from any stranger, including any of your children.
All that is for my benefit, not yours, I must admit, although I am as golden in these situations as anyone my age, speed and level of health can be. I can be as shrill and ready to shun as anyone who observes life in America unfold these days, but I try to restrain myself.
The conflict over dealing with the pandemic will last as long as the virus does, and readers, that’ll be a long, long time. It is no secret that there are significant political divides in this country that perhaps only an alien invasion from space could heal, but overlooked is the ongoing respect for freedom of choice.
When war begins, so does conscription, typically. I am talking about a draft of eligible potential soldiers from a pool of civilians, and there is little consideration or sympathy offered to those who simply don’t wanna go. In 1977 President Carter urged an approach to the contemporary energy crisis as “the moral equivalent of war,” an elegant phrase taken from a 1920 speech by philosopher William James. The plan bombed.
“In the news media, and following neither congressional action nor public mobilization, Carter’s ‘moral equivalent of war’ speech and his energy recommendations became known by its biting acronym, MEOW.” That’s from Wikipedia, and I could not have put it more succinctly.
That feeling has returned. We’re not going to beat this, we as individuals will guard ourselves from it.
With the pandemic, we mobilized, all right. We panicked, we overworked our nurses, we said goodbye to over 600,000 people without the psychological balm of ever actually saying goodbye, we stacked our funerals for future consideration, postponed weddings and social events and the National Basketball League and generally went into shells of our own devising.
The next round of all of this is upon us, and it seems as though your town, your life, reopened a bit prematurely. I am beginning to wonder if this plague, and this reaction, will go on indefinitely. Like dealing with a lot of things — climate change, drunk driving, whether certain groups in power are assets or hindrances — you and future generations will do what you can to protect yourself, but otherwise move on and treat the pandemic as just another of life’s hazards.
Picture your grandchildren, long after you’re gone, attending a Bills game. The stadium will be different and the sport might be different, but will they stand in the same lines as you do today? Sit in similar seats with similar proximity? Walk less? Walk more? Get checked, rechecked, “wanded,” observed as you now do, or more? Or less? Stay home and watch the game another way?
Those who chose not to be vaccinated, I am convinced, will be seen as on the wrong side of history, but history is for after you’re dead, whether from the pandemic or from advanced age or from the next pandemic with a new set of viruses. I find confidence in short supply these days.
