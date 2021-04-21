ED ADAMCZYK: Preparing for the next normal

The pandemic continues, with new reported cases increasing, and abates with vaccinations in the millions. What we gain at one end, we lose on the other, but the perception of success in a hard-fought battle is palpable. Knowing that COVID-19 will not release a public announcement mentioning unconditional surrender, breathing room available for an exhalation indicating “Whew! That was close but we made it,” is in the air.
It’s like sitting down in the driver’s seat in the spring without that winter overcoat. Suddenly there’s more room to maneuver.
Did you spend your downtime meditating, staying calm, accomplishing goals, eating and exercising to stay in shape and generally staying fit and ready to re-enter the world better attuned to its challenges and opportunities?
Of course you didn’t. Neither did I, and for someone crowing about how happy days are here, or near, again, there remains a lot that suggests, say, that a painting depicting me at the moment could rightfully be titled “Exhausted Wreck.”
It could be worse. Some people qualify as “Depressed Washout,” “What’s the Use?” or that phrase popular in the most disheartening days of the Trump administration or the Buffalo Sabres’ season, “Dumpster Fire.”
OK, let’s not pick it up where we left off. Let’s pick it up from today. Those of use who’ve been in T-shirts and sweatpants, or polo shirts and sweatpants, for Zoom appearances; those who have, shall we say, outgrown everything else in our closets; those aware that over a year has passed in crisis, and not opportunity, mode; those who know their favorite restaurants are only available for takeout until 8 p.m. but that pizza and fast food shops stay open into the night; those now accustomed to late sleeping, followed by afternoon televisions, are hopefully prepared for the shock of the new.
All that flowery, descriptive stuff in the preceding paragraph applies to me, incidentally. I have done what I’ve needed to do in the past 15 months but otherwise have grown in no category other than in waistline. Things enjoyed in my life have been followed at a distance. Classical music and baseball have several things in common — make up your own list and try not to make it snide — but both are better appreciated in person. The way a photo of a bride does not look like a bride, as Marshall McLuhan once put it, fistbumps and hugs have no discernible similarity.
Ready for a return to normal? Forget about it. The definition of normal is still being distilled, and your personal concept of it will largely depend on what you remember and how it was provided to you.
Some jobs, like factory assembly lines and delivering the mail, preclude working from home, but the footprints of businesses with offices — as in “Come down to the office” — will likely shrink in area as the WFH and Zoom lifestyle is refined. So what do we do with all that commercial real estate? I envision a multitasking office — insurance on Mondays and Wednesday, chiropractor activity on Tuesday and Thursday, with Friday as catch-up day for either or both enterprises. That sort of thing.
If you, employee, think you’ve become versatile as hell and a multitasker par excellence, wait until the Next Normal takes hold, and the dashboard of your new car includes a foldout desk.
I have long been watching the activities of the young, particularly the young involved in the arts, for cues on living in the future. The ones who paint in the same room in which they sleep. The ones who treat any unused building or alley as rehearsal space. The ones whose business cards only include a name, a phone number and an email address, the only three things about them not likely to change quickly.
They have not needed motivational or efficiency experts, often hired by employers, to suggest that the only constant is change. Oh, and that can often be a good thing, no matter the size of your mortgage or the number of your dependents.
Employers have encouraged me to believe that stuff for years, and it’s been difficult to swallow. As far as I know, it is illegal to give your children layoff notices.
Many of “the young,” I have observed, assume that rugs will regularly be pulled out from under them. They know there is no more “climbing the ladder” in this society, but that the ladder is more like a spiral of varying dimensions, sometimes approaching the center and sometimes receding from it.
Without giving up certain creature comforts, I’ll follow them through the post-pandemic. They seem to know what to do.
