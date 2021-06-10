President Joe Biden said it and I believe it. Not that I believe it, but that I believe he said it.
“Although I have no scientific basis of what I’m about to say, but those of you who are over 50 — how often did you ever see — how often did you ever see advertisements on television with Black and white couples?” he eloquently offered on June 1. “Not a joke. I challenge you — find today, when you turn on the stations — sit on one station for two hours. And I don’t know how many commercials you’ll see — eight to five — two to three out of five have mixed-race couples in them. That’s not by accident. They’re selling soap, man. Not a joke.”
OK, so the commander in chief watches television, perhaps two hours at a time. So do I, sometimes.
And what he sees is the sudden appearance of Black and white couples — spouses, homeowners, Pringles consumers — typically with mixed-raced children, encouraging purchase of products and services with comfort and security, and not panic, in mind.
About time, part of me says. So what, another part of me says.
Going to the dustbin of history are the advertisements involving, say, four guys eating chicken wings while watching The Big Game, and one is Black. Same with the ones where three are Black and one is white. Biracial harmony has now moved from guests in the house to residents of the house.
The percentage of married-couple households that are interracial or interethnic grew across the United States from 7.4 to 10.2 from 2000 to 2012-2016, according to the Census Department, allowing the respondents to determine their idea of what those words mean. It’s a hefty slice of the American buying public, one not to be ignored, so it could be reasoned that catering to that demographic is a good thing.
Moreover, the population not in that category is reminded, through those commercials, that being comfortable with interracial families is likewise a good thing. They have the same issues and needs as you, all-white or all-Black or all-name your category. Home insurance is important and the joy of driving a Hyundai is important to them, too.
American advertising can be seen, historically, as a harbinger of what comes next. The viewer gets a certain amount of his or her attitudes from watching who drinks what and with whom. What to wear, where to go, the socially acceptable idea of aspiration and how to go about aspiring. So it is with what big-lunged announcers call “the changing face of America.”
A Cheerios ad in 2013, featuring a Black dad, White mom and cute curly-haired kid was taken off the air after objections. It returned a year later. Now, for the moment at least, it seems that corporations are willing to forget appealing to the bigoted slice of the population, ostensibly because it’s receding in size, in favor of one ascending.
This year, incidentally, Coors eliminated its commercial encouraging its beer to be consumed while taking a shower, but kept the one in which the weary woman goes home, grabs a beer from the refrigerator and does that trick in which she removes her confining bra without taking off her shirt. Some things need to be discouraged, others encouraged.
So what, part of me says, but be assured that this old television watcher has noticed advertising’s blessing of the biracial family. He also noticed that when the president is an ancillary role in a drama — “24,” for example — someone Not White and Not Male is often chosen. A 2005 drama called “Commander in Chief” featured a president who happened to be Geena Davis, and it somehow felt like television’s imprimatur of the run of Hillary Clinton.
Television does a fine job of softening viewers up. It can reinforce stereotypes – consider who one thinks is inherently adept at basketball or playing classical music on a violin — and can also demolish them.
I am reminded of “The Goldbergs,” circa early 1950s and not the current comedy with the same name. It featured a warmhearted and meddling Jewish stereotype of a woman, played by Molly Berg, and depicted life in an American tenement. The family later moved to the suburbs and had trouble assimilating and adapting. It helped allay the fear of anyone concerned about Jews — see, they have the same problems as you, except that they additionally have you as a problem.
The subtle power of television’s persuasion should not be underestimated. We let this power into our homes more often than we do our friends and neighbors, and depicting something on television is a simple way to normalize it. It’s why white people eat sushi and pretty much everyone likes Italian food.
There perhaps remain at least two places of societal segregation: we patronize bars and churches with an eye toward race. Wait until television gets a hold of that.
