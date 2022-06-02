ED ADAMCZYK: Some institutions deserve to crumble

Let’s see if we can present something without using the words “mourning,” “gun control,” “supremacist,” “congressional action,” “no action” or “crypto.”
There is a remarkable anti-intellectual streak running these days. Individuals’ idea of freedom takes precedence over informed advice, notably in the matter of COVID-19 protocols and defenses. The people with a contempt for science and its agents, namely the educated class working in medicine and public policy, would likely be thrilled if their sons or daughters made it to medical school, but for the moment it’s individual freedom that prevails in much decision-making.
The people of this country, this world, have been raised on risk-taking, at least vicariously. Imagine James Bond or John McClane of “Die Hard,” or any of the Marvel action lineup, lining up for a vaccine. Collateral damage is the least of their concerns. It’s the same, in most cases, with mass shooting perpetrators: there is no escape plan, and the idea of lighting the fuse of a race war in the United States is not thought out or even peer-reviewed. We can blame any number of institutions, and we do. Institutions are imperiled these days but not replaced by better versions.
We admire Olympic athletes, for example, but somehow do not trust the Olympics. We can prefer one political candidate over another, but each will work in or with a legislature in which we have little confidence. It would be great to be Elon Musk — rich, progressive, respected and kind of a loudmouth bomb-thrower, even when he doesn’t know what he’s talking about, but would you want to work with him, want him as a father or, even worse, as a father-in-law?
The way show business seems to allow nepotism to often select who gets work and who doesn’t — children of movie, television or music stars seem to have no other job skills and thus go into the family business — name recognition these days is the surest ticket to Congress or the White House. We don’t have the time, inclination or stomach to actually research those seeking to represent us, but a familiar name — Trump, Dr. Oz — can speed the work.
Over the weekend a man dressed as an elderly woman in a wheelchair threw a pie at the Mona Lisa in the Louvre in Paris while urging artists to more concern themselves with climate change, or something like that. Thus did he trivialize the world’s most famous work of art, Art itself, the environmental movement and the security in the gallery, and probably made it just a little tougher for the elderly and physically disabled to get around without excess scrutiny.
The Mona Lisa, incidentally, was treated as just another remarkable thing pumped out in the 16th century by a remarkable man called Leonardo da Vinci, until 1911, when the painting was stolen and missing for two years. That, art students, is what made it famous, and why it remains the first thing that sails into many people’s minds when the topic of “great art” comes up.
The art critic who lobbed the pie was quickly taken away for a psychiatric evaluation, a typical procedure when a crime is committed, even if it’s a pastry instead of an AR-15. The painting was behind bulletproof glass, so it was fine after a little wiping and whatever the French use as Windex. I hope the perp will eventually identify a great artist of the 20th century, Moe Howard of the Three Stooges, as an inspiration.
You name it, it’s under assault. Democracy, the value of going to college, the value in buying gasoline, work life, baseball, binary sexuality, the list goes on.
Nuclear war, which hung over the heads of those of use growing up in the fifties and sixties, seems to have lost its shock value as well, as Russia demonstrates its inadequacy in an artillery war in Ukraine. For everyone on Earth tying his or her opinion to religion, I’d venture to say another person is fleeing from its dogma. When the Southern Baptist Convention recently released its previously hidden list of accused sexual abusers within its hierarchy — a 205-page database — no one was surprised, only angered that it had taken them so long.
I learned early, 1968, how it felt and what to do when people I admired — Robert Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr. — were forcibly and violently removed from influence. Take sides, form informed opinion, but stop following leaders. The same may go for any lifetime-long inspiration; a big believer in education and a “lifetime learner,” I would direct anyone these days to pertinent sections of the internet before I would advise him or her to attend college. Or join a political party. Or the Louvre.
