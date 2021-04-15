There currently exists an unusual feeling, and it feels like security, something that has been lacking for the past year or so.
Let me say up front that it has not been evenly spread among the populace, but I have not died of any virus. My primary suffering has been one of inconvenience, and the inconvenience which comes from introspection. My vaccines are up to date, my masks are in place at the door and the stimulus money arrived.
Being elderly and a member of several other demographic groups, I am immune from certain problems as long I do not become the cause of those problems. While the majority of America’s population may not want to exchange places with me, there are satisfactions in my position, and it has taken this long to appreciate them.
But never mind that. Springtime brings renewal, or at least the appearance of some short-lived renewal — ask any Christian or baseball fan. Where I live, winter left few scars this time around, but it still means that the obligations of warm weather are pending. The summer will be hot — my immunity does not include the results of climate change — and this country’s creaky electric grid is just asking for blackouts, brownouts and general fadeouts during air conditioning season.
Renewal, indeed. As someone pointed out, empty storefronts stand next to bustling ones with “Help Wanted” signs in windows. This renewal will be scattershot. Not being Black, Brown or female, I note that long-overdue upheaval is in the air, something I’ve been observing, participating in, in my own disorganized way, since the 1960s.
This week I bring glad tidings, though, the way that Easter, the crucial element of a religious faith of which I have long had doubts, is supposed to bring. It’s the feeling that what has held anyone down is lifting. Yes, it is merely a feeling, and optimism is often its own reward and nothing else, but the vibe seems to be in place.
Any day now, whatever it is you can’t do will be legal, permitted, encouraged. Last year’s raucous annual Memorial Day parade was canceled in my hometown and I know why; this year’s was canceled as well, but by that date I’ll wonder why we couldn’t at least try to pull it off.
The vaccines have arrived. The economy has begun expanding. Exposure to light has brought renewed interest in eradicating certain walls. The State of New York will sort through ways to patrol legal marijuana use, which means fewer people will do serious time for non-serious offenses.
That the federal government is in liberal hands, if only by a thread, may be a metaphor for all of this. The current administration seems to aim at solutions to aid all Americans — your opinion may vary — and a one-vote majority in the Senate is the weak spot. It’s a toxic environment, Washington, and so much could be altered by one special election, one heart attack, one scandal-provoked resignation or whatever happens in the 2022 vote.
There are flashpoints galore on this earth, notably Iran vs. its neighbors and China vs. its neighbors, at the moment. Of all the tensions heightened by the virus, it seems that trust was, in general, not a victim. The divorce rate has plummeted, for example, and those restaurants which remained open have a new gratitude for their customers. While the restaurants and other retailers are no longer in the position of, say, dumping beneficence on non-profit organizations — that free wine and cheese you get at art galleries and similar social events are donations — the non-profits find other ways to get by. You have your favorites, I have mine; generosity, yours and mine, has kept them, at least, doing what they do.
Maybe it was the Easter season after all, after I learned the stores had run out of Peeps, that got me considering that someone is buying these things — which are fun to melt in a microwave oven, incidentally — and thus is endeavoring to celebrate, in his or her own way, some sort of spring renewal.
I am pleased to know that I will likely live to see the end of the pandemic, assuming there is an end. It will not include a day of ceremonial burning of masks and long-postponed hugging, but the clock is winding down to an adjustment to a new kind of normal. There was much about the old normal to which I objected, anyway.
