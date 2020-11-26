ED ADAMCZYK: 'Thankful for the future' may be good enough

This is from a guy who thinks that, of all the holidays and celebrations bundled at the end of each year, New Year’s Eve is his favorite.
We begin the holiday season — notwithstanding a local radio station pumping out Christmas music since Halloween — with Thanksgiving, and whatever you’ve got planned, it is likely to be reduced from its usual scope. The turkeys are smaller. The table is smaller. The friends-and-relatives chatter will be conducted largely by telephone or another device this year.
That parade in New York City, annually underwritten by Macy’s, will be more of a television spectacle than anything else. No procession down 34th Street, and whatever the parade is, it will be presented by a company which announced this past Thursday that its store sales plunged 36% in the past quarter, the company lost $60 million on an adjusted net income basis, and year-to-date, Macy’s has lost $941 million in adjusted net income.
Football will be performed before largely empty seats. You could say the same about your dinner table. The celebrated Black Friday of retail sales will involve no overnighting of customer lineups. Small Business Saturday is anyone’s guess but I know which way I’d bet.
The expansiveness of the holiday is diluted, no matter who you invite brave enough to venture onto a plane or into your home. It felt this way, a little, in 2001, after we lost the World Trade Center, and in 1944, when a war-weary country saw the light of victory and noted that it, and its soldiers, were still very far away.
So, if we gathered together, what would we talk about, beyond how stylish everyone looks — it’s been sweatpants for eight months with some of these people, and now an opportunity to dress up — and who’s not at the table this year?
How’s work? Laid off or in fear of it. How’s school? Two days per week it’s fine. Who’s doing anything interesting? Beyond cleaning and exercising and worrying, we’re all waiting for that change for which we’ve been hoping, unless things get worse.
So we scale back on comment, on action, faster than a Republican with opinions. Keeping the home fires burning, to cite a metaphor from a patriotic (British) World War I song, is good enough for this holding pattern we’re in.
Personally, the use of mailed Christmas cards has always been a preferred way to celebrate the holiday: reminders that I am still alive, still grateful for various presences in my life and sharing some hope for the future. The postage stamps I recently purchased for that endeavor depict wildlife in the snow, New England barns in the snow, roads covered with snow — traditional stuff for a country which includes a lot of hot-weather places — and somehow they seem remembrances from two or more generations ago, someone’s attempt to relight something comfortable but outmoded.
I understand that board games are currently a hot seller — “Monopoly,” for example, first introduced during the Great Depression year of 1935 — for use in gathering the family around because each element of the family these days is not occupied with endeavors planned on the calendar and then crossed off. It is best played with a group of people who know how to count money.
So are calendars, I hear. If we each obtain a 2021 calendar earlier than usual, we might get to the end of this dismal year sooner, the reasoning evidently goes, but will the new year be any better?
That virtual crowd signing on for Thanksgiving this year could celebrate the end of the Trump regime, but it’s not technically over and the rejoicing would only apply to 50.9% of voting citizens who regard it as something for which to be thankful. We could toast the newest findings in vaccines but it will be months, years, before everyone on earth is immunized, and we all know the current pandemic is not the last pandemic.
Stay calm, lay low. Keep a low profile. Wait for things to pass, to improve. Specialize in small gestures of human interaction. Mourn what you’ve lost but show gratitude for what you’ve got. This sounds like Buddhism, or early Christianity, but it does not sound like America.
I return to thinking about 1944. Soon all this will be over, the enemy vanquished, and those who survived will do more than go back to the memories of the old days. The United States grew in gross domestic product by half between 1945 and 1950. Its birthrate grew by 24.5%. It will be time to behave like a kickass powerhouse again.
Perhaps we can be thankful for the future. This Thanksgiving, that may be good enough.
