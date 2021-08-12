ED ADAMCZYK: U.N. to Earth: You’re screwed.

It is fortunate that we, as a collective group occupying this planet, are well-served by the dystopian, apocalyptic movies we seem to appreciate — with a smaller cohort enjoying the books from which their taken. Those examples of modern culture may serve as guidance for what’s to come.
The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change pumps out a warning brief annually, but this year’s is more comprehensive, a whopper at 3,949 pages and relying on more than 14,000 separate scientific studies. It uses the terms “irreversible,” “unprecedented” and “catastrophic” a lot, and basically indicates that the earth is hotter than it has been in 125,000 years, that the earth has warmed about 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit since the Industrial Revolution began in the 19th century and that, make no mistake, this global warming is “unequivocally” caused by humans and no one or nothing else.
Uh huh. Everything you do not like about the weather will become more severe in scope in coming years, and even if those of us aboard the planet changed our ways immediately, much damage has already been locked in.
The report was released on Monday, the day wildfires in western U.S. states crossed the half-million acre threshold. That’s nearly 800 square miles, on fire, right now, and the scene is duplicated in countries around the world.
While admittedly not reading every page of the U.N. report, this little citizen of Earth comes to a single conclusion: life as we know it is over. Much of what can be accomplished is a series of rear-guard actions meant to mitigate the situation but not solve it. We will spend our energies learning to live with the situation without changing it. Some of us have the luxury of advanced adulthood, not necessarily bringing wisdom but merely a likely opportunity for an earlier grave than other future victims of high seas, raging fires and epic snowstorms. If you’re young, this will be your problem for life, kid. If you’re like me, you’re catching the start of a wave of what the Bible calls The Great Tribulation.
So, expect hard-to-predict weather. Expect coastline property values to decline. Expect grandiose plans to equip Miami, New York and such places with maritime barriers to keep downtown streets from flooding. Expect cold-weather cities to develop those snowstorms that form Buffalo’s reputation. Expect hot-weather cities to get hotter, air conditioning equipment to get better and costlier. This could end U.S. obesity as we know it.
Back to the Bible: expect an increase of those employed in the prophecy business. If you’re young, study environmental sciences in school; it’ll be a bull market. If you’re old, I refer you exciting careers in studying the Book of Revelations.
Stay out of coal mining, incidentally.
There will be a “climate summit,” the U.N. Climate Conference or COP26, later this year in Glasgow, Scotland, whose plan is to commit governments to recognize and fund more ambitious action on climate change. This is the point at which I conclude the game is over. Each such conference persuades governments, all of which are operated by politicians, to announce something vaguely supportive of efforts to reduce greenhouses gas emissions, but little is actually done. China is still pumping out smoke and pollution. So are the United States and all other places.
The report cites widespread economic and social upheaval as consequences of what we’ve been doing since the 1840s. Indeed, earthlings have improved their lives immeasurably by certain actions, but also imperiled their lives with the consequences. We travel faster, eat better food, communicate with improved efficiency and generally are no longer farmers in the hands of an angry and unpredictable Mother Nature. The downside of all of these attempts to follow in the footsteps of Prometheus is an invoice already due, and yes, it’ll be paradigm-shifting.
I have long suspected that before my relationship with Planet Earth is over, I’d have a ringside seat for the decline of civilization. Apparently the world will burn, fry or freeze, or perhaps it’ll be a dust storm of some sort, wrecking the food supply and then wrecking what will pass for society. Yeah, I’ll take some of the blame, and so will pretty much everyone alive in industrialized countries for the past 200 or so years.
Regrettably, this is one of those matters on which the world must act collectively. I live in a country — the best one — in which political ego regularly and routinely overcomes scientific advisement. Imagine how much faith I have in governmental leadership getting us out of this.
