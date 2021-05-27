When you cut and dispose of backyard shrubbery without the benefit of protective gloves, you can expect bruises and scratches. For me it was manifest on my right hand, a series of tiny punctures resembling the constellation known as the Big Dipper, with a few peripheral stars added. Not a big deal.
The following night, a warm and cloud-free night, I observed the real live Big Dipper. Yup, that pattern was on my hand but the skyborne Big Dipper had something of a light traveling below it, as though it was adding an underline, accentuating the pattern of stars.
It was an aircraft, but that’s when I got it. Some minds would observe this collection of circumstances and interpret it as a divine sign, as in: “Give Me a Sign!” Me, I fixated on the cloud-free nature of the evening. Might pretty, those stars. Also: mighty nice-looking, my backyard without all that invasive shrubbery.
I will not claim that only the weak-willed are gulled into irrational or uncommon behavior after receiving what they regard as some indication of outside interest in his or her decision-making. Hell, I know a few things about being weak-willed, and sometimes a sign is evidence of a need to change: a car accident near-miss might make a person more mindful of caution while driving, for example.
Yet, I note so many actions and reactions prompted by a single incident. Choose to watch any of the several television stations specializing in contemporary Christianity and it will not be long before someone’s testimony includes a gesture of what an online Bible dictionary calls “immediate divine interference.”
It need not be religious in nature. You may get what you interpret as a sign to provoke regret, as when your mother tells you she ran into an old high school friend of yours who is now a lawyer. Some incident will come up that will make you tell your friends, “I took it as a sign that I should skip the health insurance and buy that Corvette.”
The impact of signs is often short-lived, as in your driving habits after you watch a car race on television, or that feeling of being 10 feet tall and bulletproof after seeing some movie involving superheroes and a lot of collateral property damage. Eight-year-olds hop around when influenced by these things, but grownups have their own way of expressing them.
The perceived end of the current pandemic will likely yield some thinking about personal growth, whether it increased or decreased during our period of isolation and one of those “What matters and what doesn’t” analyses. Something similar previously occurred in the lifetimes of many of us: the turn of the millennium in 2000.
Gala cruises and fun-filled package excursions for New Year’s Eve 1999 were in great demand until several weeks before the big event, when people decided they’d prefer to turn the calendar, this time all digits of the year, in the company of family, close friends and familiar surroundings. The ones who traveled to a resort or to the top of a mountain were greatly outnumbered by those who chose to stay home.
However the pandemic has affected us, we all are in a position to consider making changes, just like on any New Year’s Eve. Modifications will be a function of what we deeply missed — movie theaters, for some — and what we discovered were harming our psyches: driving to and from work, perhaps.
The giving-up of things or experiences — in part because they were lacking, in part because we could no longer afford them — has been a part of our recent global practice, not unlike Lent, the pre-Easter practice of Christians to replicate a part of Christ’s sacrifice and 40-day withdrawal into the desert.
I have learned that obtaining has its joys, but forgoing is often better. To “put the ways of childhood behind me” — that’s 1 Corinthians 13:11, and often heard at wedding vows — is a good thing, but it has not stopped me from watching “The Addams Family,” a favorite from boyhood, when it comes on cable television.
We have learned to forego things in the past year and more, and while modern media trumpets the return to restaurants, fashion, family trips in your new car and Florida, I think more of the things I have learned to do without and how better I am for their departure from my life.
Think of all the things you once were into, as we boomers used to say. You outgrew them, dismissed them, evolved to appreciate things more suited to the later you. Get ready for the opportunity to consciously do that again. It will not involve sacrifice, like weight loss or kicking an addiction. You’ve learned to do without it. Now just walk away.
