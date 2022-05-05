ED ADAMCZYK: Waiting for the days to get better

Life flows on within you and without you, George Harrison wrote 50 years ago, and those of us coming out of COVID-19, the 2022 version, can attest to it. I am among several friends who caught it, independently, at roughly the same time; those who were prescribed the wonder bundle of medications called Paxlovid felt like hell for several days but were completely cured after about five.
We who were advised by family physicians to simply lay low — and everyone in this play are vaxxed to the max, incidentally — felt the onset of flu-like symptoms, which went away except for a lingering feeling of what the medical world calls “fatigue.”
All right, what’s fatigue? It’s sleeping 12 hours a day, any 12 will do. It’s depleting the kitchen of provisions with little thought, besides guilt, to visiting the supermarket. It’s staring at a growing to-do list while talking to other victims by phone.
“Can I get you anything?” “Naw, I’m all right. Just about to take a nap.”
It is nothing like two years ago, when a positive Covid test meant being thrown into a grinder of panic, pain and anxiety. My current pandemic buddies and I are simply going through an illness ameliorated significantly by modern, fast medicine. Our symptoms seem very similar to those with the first cold of winter, or those who lie too much on a couch, head aimed at a television, with no inspiration other than inertia.
So what does one do when the strength to do much of anything is lacking? This little test case notes that the world is turning just fine without his advice or involvement. Bills from creditors still turn up in the mail. Newspapers still contain enough news to fill an issue a day. The Sabres’ season ended on schedule. Somehow the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 1,500 points during his convalescence but he and his work ethic will not take the credit for it.
There are several possible outcomes to contracting the COVID-19 virus these days, and I co-exist with a typical one. You may not want the opinion of someone too exhausted to offer anything but complaints but here it comes anyway: it is something of a relief to be an observer of life, for a little while, instead of an active participant. As the world emerges from winter and from mask mandates, the psychic need for involvement serves as pent-up demand for excitement, for being part of an unmasked crowd.
Well, not me, not for a little while.
I receive invitations to attend local concerts, small and large. Baseball season has begun, and restaurants make note of how safe they are, and how desperate for my patronage. Those are the ways I spend most of my discretionary income in saner times. They have been put on hold for years, and will remain so for a few more days.
With my personal attachment to media, social and mass and anything in between, I have a front-row seat for an agonizing and harrowing war, and note that while my several Russian-American friends attempt to keep a low profile, my several Ukrainian-America friends are eager to talk about it. For the first time in my life I watched a day of golf on television, from start to finish, and actually began to understand the drama within it.
When a columnist is separated from life, all he has to offer are comments about separation from life. I can reminisce about the days when everything was better and only cost a dime but you wouldn’t want that. There is, though, something comforting about watching the world turn — advancing or reversing, your choice — without what I long considered to be my important participation. Motivational speakers, ministers and others assigned with the task of providing you with guilt tend to stand back when disease or illness interrupts your personal master plan, or God’s plan or someone’s plan. Getting out of the game because of COVID-19 these days, for me at least, is somewhere between a pit stop and a vacation from life as I know it. Two years ago I would have been at the hour of my death; these days I am merely slowly getting over something, with the aid of a medical-government industry attuned to the issue and no longer groping for answers.
Don’t contract this disease, readers. If you do, be prepared for some weird reactions, even if they are not fatal. As someone once said, prior to an R&B concert I once attended: leave your worries at the door; they’ll be waiting for you when the show’s over. A million Americans have died of this, so far, and all I evidently face is a temporary lack of energy. Personal energy is overrated.
