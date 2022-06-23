ED ADAMCZYK: Want an easy name change? Get married.

The Major League Baseball team in Cleveland called itself the Indians since around 1915 but this year emerged as the Guardians, which is something of an inside tribute — if you’re from Cleveland you’ll appreciate it, and if you’re not you won’t. Similarly, Washington’s football team, nee Redskins for about 90 years — the name being an amalgam of Boston’s two baseball teams at its inception, the Red Sox and the Braves — begins its season as the Commanders.
Thus has professional sport tossed a lot of history, revenue, tradition, some might say tribute, and whatever good will is associated with those names, into the dustbin, in favor of a more progressive and non-inflammatory image.
[Good will, incidentally, is a legal term, defined by the Legal Information Institute as the “good reputation or brand identification enjoyed by a commercial entity. In bankruptcy and other areas of law, goodwill is considered an intangible asset.”]
All of that is fine with me. When the native population objects it’s one thing, but when it is joined by enough non-native fans, it is time for a business enterprise to act. The U.S. Indian population — and this White writer uses the term “Indian” because every Native American he has ever met refers to himself or herself as an Indian, and is convinced that the term “Native American” is a social construct of guilty White people — has loudly observed that other nationalities or ethnic divisions are not “honored” by mascots and nicknames. No Pittsburgh Polacks or Detroit Dagos out here.
Makes me wonder how long that image of the combative leprechaun connected to the Boston Celtics and the University of Notre Dame will last.
Colleges have been rebranding their sporting entities since the 1970s, when Stanford University scrapped “Indians,” the ethnic group, in favor of “Cardinal,” the color. Dartmouth, the University of Massachusetts, Siena, Marquette, St. Bonaventure and Arkansas State are among those who have followed suit, and a special shout-out to the Edmonton Eskimos of the professional Canadian Football league, who are now the Edmonton Elks.
Thus are various former “Indians” now “Big Green,” “Saints,” “Warhawks” and “Red Wolves.” “Redmen” are now “Red Storm” or “Minutemen.” The Syracuse Chiefs of professional baseball associated its name with trains and not ethnicity before becoming the Syracuse Mets. We have not yet heard from football’s Kansas City Chiefs or baseball’s Atlanta Braves on the matter.
[This would be a good time to acknowledge Arcadia College of Glenside, Pa., founded in 1853 as a women’s seminary school, which because of regularly blocked access to its website and other internet complications changed its name from Beaver College in 2001. Go, Arcadia Knights!]
Once we’ve swept all of this supposed-tribute “Noble Savage” iconography from sport, who’s the next in line? I contend that football’s New England Patriots should begin launching a few focus groups on the future of their name.
The Patriots employ a lot of colonial-era trappings at their events: tri-cornered hats, musket firing, that sort of thing. It honors the area’s Revolutionary War heritage, and no matter how you feel about the team — my own opinion begins with “Grrrr” — it’s an exemplary approach to capitalizing on established local tradition.
The term “patriot” also comes up as shorthand in right-wing politics. That is fine with me, although this country’s history suggests that patriotism, however defined, spans any number of political categories. The website of the Southern Poverty Law Center, a non-profit and decidedly non-governmental organization, tracks what it defines as “hate groups,” and its website list includes the “Patriot Front,” “Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Ku Klux Klan” and “Patriot Movement Arizona,” among others. The list also includes “hate groups” dedicated to “radical traditional Catholicism” and “Black Separatist and Black Nationalist” endeavors, incidentally.
You can call your organization whatever you like, as far as I’m concerned, but it stimulates some sympathy for a place I rarely offer it, the New England Patriots of the National Football League. “Patriot” is becoming a divisive term — again, fine with me, someone who knows the Holy Roman Empire of medieval times was neither holy nor Roman nor an empire — but I wonder when the football team will consider whether its name, like those Indian names, is alienating at least part of its fan base.
One other matter: the Washington Redskins, who for two seasons were the Washington Football Team while it debated a name change, are now the Washington Commanders. Newspaper and online editors typically shorten a lengthy team name in a headline, when necessary: “Argonauts” becomes “Argos,” Dolphins becomes “‘Fins.” What’s shorthand for “Commanders” and will I live to see the Patriots and the Commies in the Super Bowl?
