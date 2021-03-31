The occasional but regular outbursts of contra-recommended etiquette in the pandemic era convince me that there will not be a smooth escape from danger, risk and precautions. A day on which the virus is finally in the past is not on the horizon of time.
We will go places, do things and generally pretend there is nothing wrong, but we’ll remain showing a certain vigilance, the way you keep your eyes open in a crowd and evade those you regard as potential threats. Your instincts will kick in when someone gets too close, fails to demonstrate your level of hazard avoidance or is part of a crowd, say, in a Starbucks, that you feel is too large. It will be like “Masterpiece Theater” but with more comfortable clothes: standing around in rooms, talking and plotting, but each at a safe distance.
Social scientists and the business class are already debating the value of offices as large and unused as they currently are, the demonstrated value of distance learning / communicating / working and the pros and cons of remote social and cultural events. Even those of us on the fringe of those professions can mouth off on their experiences.
I am a big fan of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, which this season offers its concerts live-streamed from an otherwise empty Kleinhans Music Hall. There are no guest performers this year, owing travel restrictions, but many musicians within the orchestra are getting star turns as soloists. The live-streamed productions are excellent, and attaching decent and adjustable speakers to the computer makes each event a pleasure.
There are pros and cons, of course. The concerts costs $12 and are available, on demand, for a month. I tend to watch on opening night, and the BPO doesn’t care what I wear, how I slouch on the couch, whether I sing along, if I eat or drink during the performance or whether I have a muted basketball game going on another monitor. For my part, there is no putting on something presentable, driving to the concert hall, no parking fee, no paying the babysitter or any of those traditional moments of strain. The orchestra has to look nice and behave itself as each musician works behind Plexiglas. I don’t.
On the other hand, the orchestra promises a concert, and it delivers, but that’s all. That special vibe of in-person, live music is inexistent, as is casual conversation with friends or strangers; at the BPO, everyone talks with everyone in the lobby. These days I am not a concertgoer, just a voyeur.
This is not like a rock concert, where the band pushes and the audience pushes back, and a very visceral experience is formed by the active participation of everyone there. Like jazz, you sit back and let the music take you somewhere; unlike in rock, the listener’s only job is to listen. I predict a renaissance of classical music, even if it takes a computer to deliver it, as a residue of surviving this plague.
It is why rock and pop musicians have totally left the road for the past year. They require a live audience to get the job done. Oh, new music is being pumped out, but largely by artists who know they are most comfortable in a recording studio.
Bar bands have no bars in which to play. Those recitals you are forced to attend, the ones featuring your kids and grandkids, the ones in which the pre- and post-performance bowing takes as long as playing the piece, are on hiatus. Some bands get airtime on late-night talk shows, but the musicians are enclosed in on-screen Zoom boxes, each in another room and likely in another town. They look and sound as though they are simultaneously practicing, not performing.
Last summer was a great one for impromptu, outdoor concerts in large cities around the world. Stand on the outdoor patio of your apartment, honking on a trombone, and your neighbors did not offer abuse, they grabbed their horns and drums and joined in. It was a series of beautiful moments, like the way health care workers were applauded as their shifts ended. They were also moments of pathos, and evidence of a bleakness with which we were covered, just a year ago.
The composer Oliver Messiaen wrote his best stuff while in a Nazi concentration camp. Cue up his “Music for the End of Time,” played on piano, violin, cello and clarinet — the only available instruments at the time — and tell me it’s not perfect for what we’ve endured.
We will slowly recover. Two steps forward, one step back, especially in Florida. The phrase “Welcome to the new normal” is common, and commonly offered with some bitterness. We have been heat-treated, to use an industrial term. What remains is learning how deeply we’ve been altered by it.
