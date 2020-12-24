ED ADAMCZYK: What we’ve learned from 2020

Christmas is what you make it and how you take it, but pretty much all of us are approaching a holiday loaded with restraint. Everything’s there — mistletoe and holly, Santa and his clients’ demands, churches and songs and an elaborate dinner, but with the festivity knocked out of it all.
Then comes the new year and perhaps a time for some serious consideration about resolutions, those obligations we approach with gravity until they are broken and then become examples of comic irony.
2021 arrives as light enters the tunnel. The horror story of the current year is, of course, the pandemic, but if it never occurred we could regard a dozen candidates as Story of the Year. Fires, impeachment, the deaths of John Lewis or Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Your list would be as good as mine, and yet we approach the new year eager to clear all of that off the table, off the calendar, from memory. Time to start over, now that we can see light at the end of the dammed tunnel.
I think about the days after Sept. 11, 2001, when people extended themselves to take some comfort in other people. We smiled reassuringly, at and with strangers. When we were not watching television we felt the urge to comfort, and be comforted. Non-white residents of New York City reported considerably less everyday hostility. We were united in our injury and grief, at least until football season resumed and we forced ourselves to get back to normal.
Soon and very soon, some normality, or “normalcy,” as Warren G. Harding’s post-World War I presidential campaign put it gratingly, will creep back into our lives. Are we ready for it?
There is a pent-up supply of artistic expression out there, as artists of every endeavor are piling up paintings, musical scores, kitchen creations and similar evidence. It’s why Hollywood movies flock to television streaming services now; a big opening weekend in theaters is not currently in the cards.
All those things now closed are places people want to be, and want to work, but with months of empty rooms we have had equal months to reflect. This health scare has changed us, but how?
There is more to recovery than simply rushing to enjoy what you currently miss. Have you learned anything about yourself that could cause the direction of your life to change?
Personally, I sleep more these days. I think I’ll continue that. I watch more television; that’s got to stop, although some of my favorite going-out events are now produced by people who have used the downtime to perfect their internet approaches. The online Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra concerts, for example, are beautifully presented. They are to live concerts as televised baseball games are to the real thing — a tradeoff of advantages — but I hope the BPO and others continue to attempt accessing me, in my home.
I drink less, and regrettably exercise less, but I think more, about what to headlong fall into and how, after this shared sacrifice ends, and I think about what I’ve learned to do without. Fortunately there is a wide spectrum of friends to contact, something I expect to continue, and for each one ready to discuss the Buffalo Bills, there is one who prefers something else. Versatility is an admirable asset, and that extends to those who check to see how healthy I am.
So, as the promised solution is within grasp, I delight in thinking about whether going back to my idea of normal is a good thing. Have I not learned anything in the past nine or so months?
With this Christmas and new year comes an opportunity unlike the prior ones, to give some thought to life, and your place in it, Once All of This Is Over, or when the lights come on again all over the world, to cite a World War II tune. You will take pleasure in things you rarely thought of prior to March 2019. You got out of certain habits and will stay out of them. You may discover that you are tougher and smarter than you once thought, and this observation of newly-found virtues can be put to use for other positive purposes.
Doesn’t this sound like the dreaded and maligned New Year’s resolutions? It is, but this go-round we bring some combat experience in coping with disease, the often-failing mechanics of dealing with it and even if you have not contracted it, a good look at its effect on your life.
The new year can be a time for charting of a course, for refining yes-or-no decisions and generally a starting point for more happiness. We have the actions, and reactions, of 2020 to inform us.
