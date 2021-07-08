This summer’s prevailing attitude is one of action. We know what a compromised summer feels like — 2020 — and the urge to find what can be interpreted as normalcy, or replica thereof, is strong. Whatever emotional freight this summer can bear, it will bear it in desperate attempts to remind ourselves that this desirable season comes only once a year, that it’ll end around Labor Day and we’ll remind ourselves to pack as much as we can into it because we know what a dubious sham of a summer last summer was.
Well, what do you do in a summer? I once went, against my will, on a garden tour, and now I eagerly await the round of local garden tours to start. While you are swimming, rock climbing, engaging in thrill sports like outdoor nighttime drinking and outlet mall shopping, take a moment and consider the organized weekend visitation of private gardens and backyards in the area.
Your neighborhood is in a municipality and/or has some organization dedicated to encouraging happiness therein, and one of them is probably running a garden tour. You’ll get a map of houses whose owners are eager for you to see what’s been done to the place, notably the back yard. It is not unlike a non-competitive summer car show, held in some parking lot, in which entrants seek to show off what they worked on all winter. You follow the map, visit the places you choose, chat with the garden designers and builders.
If you think the exhibitors are in the main older women with rows of peonies and miles of marigolds, well, yes, there are a few of those, but the gardens that most impress me are feats of low-scale engineering, confined to back yards, which may be as close to creating art as these gardeners will ever get. There are certain back lawns, notably in Kenmore and the oldest parts of Buffalo, that can be covered by a good-size blanket. These tend to be the best canvases for the art form.
Flowers. Rocks. Water, pumped and recirculated, like little rivers, flowing into koi ponds — think one-pound goldfish — and some with tiny waterfalls. Driveways with carpets. Cacti and similar plants that really don’t belong up here. And lights. Oh baby, the lights.
The better garden tours offer evening viewing hours, the better to display gardens in which dramatic lighting is part of the effort. And yes, is it dramatic, and a reminder that even if you never ran off to Hollywood to be a star or director or something, those impulses can be addressed locally.
In a way all of this is silly, ridiculous, frivolous. In another way it is extraordinary, brilliant and beautiful, works of art on a canvas normally dedicated to lawn care, to kids wearing out the grass with games, to removing, for some reason, the weeds.
Then you start talking to these people, like the guy who brews his own beer. Plenty of people do that, but he has hops, an element in beer, growing on a low rooftop and descending a wall. He buys the barley and malt but grows his own hops, not far from the grapes he uses to press his own wine.
Mediocre wine, he admits. Hey, it took hundreds of years for Burgundy to become Burgundy.
I have never pursued the matter, but these adventures in turning the backyard into Avalon or Xanadu or the Grand Canyon are great for artistic expression by those without children, or those whose kids are grown and gone. No one needs to be recruited to mow the lawn because there isn’t one — maybe a putting green — and the space is filled with, for example, rocks from places across America; one designer travels to parks for purpose of camping, and brings home enough rocks for his backyard display.
Again, this is nothing more than what some people do with their time, energy, imagination and available space. The Catholic basilica in Lackawanna features sculptures of angels — everywhere you look, a life-size angel is looking back — as Father Nelson Baker’s vision of heaven. These backyard, homemade heavens are awash with creativity, with little evidence of neighbors one-upping each other, and a jolt to those who regard the backyard grass as a burden and not an opportunity.
I mean it. Get a hold of a garden tour brochure, concentrate on the properties less describing flowers and more the feats of design and construction, and prepare to be astounded that your neighbors can pull off this sort of thing. A career in writing has shown me that while some people sit on couches in the summer, aimed at the television, others do an astounding breadth of things. This is Exhibit A.
