ED ADAMCZYK: When it’s not worth the effort

It came out of China and is sweeping Asia. It could envelop the world and, according to what I have read on the topic, could radically change everything about how we lead our lives. And I’m totally in favor of it.
It’s called, in Mandarin, “tang ping.” It means “lie flat,” a philosophy antithetical to go-go growth economics. In a country in which being a “996” – working nine a.m. to nine p.m., six days per week – is championed as a way in which everyone, citizen and nation alike, wins, a new ethos is rising and explained on social media and other loudspeakers of thought. Basically, it means I’ve had it with overwork and I just want to lie down for a while.
It is not going limp in the face of arrest during social protest. It is rest as a political statement, declaring oneself exhausted, calling in absent to work or getting off the treadmill completely, at least in the short term. Luo Huagzhong, 31, a Chinese social media correspondent, called it his “right to choose a slow lifestyle.”
At the very least, a conversation has begun about it, in China and elsewhere. Hard work will not get you as far as you think. It may get someone else far — there are more billionaires than ever in the world, but you’re not one of them — but not you.
The movement comes as 10 million jobs in the United States are unfilled, and they’re not just the underpaid ones in warehouses and restaurants. Employees at every position on the great economic mountain are doing something about their work-life balance, motivated by realizations acquired in large part during COVID-19 downtime.
If this sounds like the so-called hippie lifestyle of the 1960s, be aware that it comes largely from young people disaffected not by work but by the amount of it expected from them. A nurse, for example, might expect a certain amount of drama in his or her chosen career, but likely not what she or he may have recently been through. We applaud people like this, congratulate them, but that’s where the honor stops: a pay raise, a mental health check or a similar tangible acknowledgement of excessive work tends not to be in play.
When in the company of young people, I often advise them not to be the hardest-working person in the room, because people will expect that for the rest of their lives. I am only about one-quarter joking. Hard work is not its own reward, based on observation accrued in the course of one long lifetime, and if you are smart and a hard worker you could be enriching yourself instead of a supervisor whose quarterly bonuses depend on your output, and that’s called entrepreneurship. Start your own business and apply yourself for the benefit of yourself.
This “lie flat” enthusiasm could shake up the economy. If a person graduates from college with no opportunities but a pile of debt, he or she will never afford an overpriced house, or need to own a car and they'll have little interest in encouraging their children to pursue life in the same way. The education, real estate and automotive industries have just been ruined.
I congratulate Mr. Luo on realizing, at his age, that the deck is stacked against him. It took me many more years than 31 for it to dawn on me. Of course, China’s social system is different from that of the United States, but I wonder how much.
In the Eighties and Nineties there was a television program called “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” in which viewers could see how billionaires lived. I remember a lot of yachts, grilles of Rolls-Royces and gold-plated stuff, and when a dollar amount was mentioned, it was not only spoken, it was flashed on the screen like a commercial for cheap jewelry. Other things were valued at “a king’s ransom” and similar trite clichés.
We have programming like that today — largely via visits to homes of athletes and rap artists — but note the public revulsion to recent privately-funded travel to space by several of our foremost plutocrats. The way we sometimes look at cultural examples — “Miss America is just something that some white women in this country strive to attain” — rich guys in space was not as jubilant for the viewers as for the participants. We watched, made a few snarky jokes and moved on.
This “lie flat” thing just might catch on. Success, however defined, is difficult to attain, and those who attain it often comment that the sacrifices — time, the toll on marriages and family— made it not worth the effort. If you need a nap, well, that’s always worth the effort.
