It’s been a long time coming — too long in our opinion — but the border is slowly but surely getting back to pre-Covid protocols.
At least on one side of the Niagara Gorge.
The Canadian government announced this week that starting Saturday, all COVID-19 border restrictions, including vaccination, the mandatory use of the ArriveCAN app, and any testing and quarantine/isolation requirements will end for all travelers entering Canada by land, air, or sea.
The Canadian government is also removing requirements to wear masks while on trains or airplanes, though its public health agency still recommends people do so.
It’s about time. The border restrictions have been in place for two and a half years, with the United States, Canada, and Mexico first closing their borders in March of 2020 to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those restrictions have eased over time.
We’ve been seeing the results around town. Canadian license plates have been more frequent on local roadways and in shopping center parking lots.
Tourism officials, though, think this move be Canadian officials will really help open the floodgates. We hope so.
Canadian spenders spent $59.1 million in Niagara County in 2019, according to a VisaVue study targeting Visa card spending, at various spots throughout the region including the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Fall, local hotels, restaurants and other businesses.
Despite Canada dropping its Covid protocols, there’s still the issue of the American side of the border. After Saturday, it will just be the U.S. with vaccine requirements for non-U.S. citizens entering the country.
It’s time for our government to follow Canada’s lead and ditch the vaccine requirements — just like practically every other public private entity has over the past few months. It’s well past the time, actually.
Congressman Brian Higgins, whose been fighting to get traffic flowing at the border for a while now, had his office issue a statement calling for an end to the extended measures have kept loved ones apart and kept border communities from reaching full economic recovery.
“The end of restrictions is overdue,” Higgins’ statement reads. “Canada’s decision is the right one. The U.S. should follow immediately.”
We all know what’s at stake. Higgins said cross-border traffic is down by 40% compared to levels of June 2019.
“The Canadian government doing the right thing by lifting the vaccine requirements by making ArriveCan voluntary and the elimination of random testing is an important first step,” Higgins said. “But it’s also very important to the Americans specifically. So it’s critical to getting back to a sense of normalcy.”
Think about it. We’re back to “normal” practically everywhere else these days. It’s time the same happened at our U.S./Canadian border.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.