The cultural, recreational and educational benefits offered to the Niagara County community by Lockport’s Kenan Center are no secret, or at least they shouldn’t be.
The community institution has consistently stood tall as a place where residents — young and old — can find exciting and interesting activities to participate in all year round.
In recent months, the center’s leadership has done an admirable job of scheduling enticing events like the Canal Street Artisan Showcase and the Buffalo Jazz Composers Workshop at the underrated Taylor Theater.
This past week, Kenan leaders offered more good news.
The center has been awarded a grant from KaBOOM! and the Built to Play Initiative. The funding — a total of about $1 million from both organizations — will help in the construction of Daisy’s Adventure Garden, which will offer an amphitheater, water play space representing the locks, a sound garden, a tree house and a community farmer’s market stand. The garden is named after Daisy the cow, which inspired the Kenan Center’s logo.
“The space will also include a playful community farmer’s market stand, representing the growing Lockport Community Market,” says Herzog.
The project is one of 22 across Western New York and southeast Michigan to earn funding as part of the second phase of the Play Everywhere Challenge.
It is also yet another indication that Kenan Center management is not sitting back and waiting for things to happen but actively pursuing available funds through grant programs that do not result in a direct draw on public financing or taxpayer dollars.
What’s more, Daisy’s Adventure Garden, once completed, promises to be a unique asset for the community and is sure to be a welcome addition to the community by its intended end users - youngsters, parents and grandparents living in and around Lockport.
“We are beyond thrilled to announce this news”, says Parrish Gibbons Herzog, marketing manager at the Kenan Center. “The play space will not only increase opportunities for play, but will also serve as a nod to some of the aspects of the Lockport community that we cherish.”
The project is set to be completed by end of July 2020. The Kenan Center will be holding community input sessions within the next coming weeks. Interested participants are encouraged to follow the Kenan on social media, or join their mailing list, to keep in the loop with opportunities to help bring this project to life.
We congratulate Kenan Center leadership on a job well done generally and in particular for developing a promising project that brought roughly $1 million in private grant funding into the community for what will no doubt become one of the more popular play areas in Lockport.
