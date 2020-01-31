A lot of plans sound good in theory, especially here in New York state.
Unfortunately, too often the big announcements tied to substantial taxpayer investment have tended to disappoint if not outright fail.
When it comes to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's massive plan to "reimagine" the Erie Canal, the promise is great.
It's the follow-through New York taxpayers, especially those living here in Niagara County, must keep in focus over the long term.
We hate to bring it up, but it was under this governor's watch that the state of New York invested $750 million in the SolarCity project in Buffalo. Sadly, that effort is now more well-known for being part of a major league corruption scandal than generating much-needed jobs for our region.
We certainly do not want anything near a repeat when it comes to Cuomo's Reimagine the Canals Initiative, a five-year plan that is expected to cost $300 million.
We simply can't afford it and would appreciate getting actual results from a project with that price tag and magnitude.
On Wednesday, members of the board of trustees for the New York Power Authority agreed to finance the canals effort, which pulls it out of the category of a proposal and into a potentially workable plan.
Selfishly, it would be appropriate at this point to ask the simple question: "What will we get?"
Pragmatically, we should consider how improvements to the canal system in our own communities fits into a larger picture of a more inviting and tourism-friendly state.
Cuomo believes the project will improve canal-related tourism, boost economic development and provide funding for flood-reduction projects all along the canal corridor.
Locally, the plan calls for the creation of an irrigation district in Western New York where canal water can be utilized during periods of low rainfall.
In addition, canal water would be used to enhance fish habitats and extend the fall fishing season in Lake Ontario tributaries as well as expand public fishing access along key streams in Niagara County.
Sounds good, but we'd like to see the funds used wisely to promote a regular system of bridge maintenance and improvement.
In Lockport specifically, perhaps somewhere in that $300 million money could be set aside to finally figure out a long-term plan for the long-shuttered Adam Street Bridge.
“The Erie Canal transformed New York into an economic powerhouse in the 19th century, and in the 21st century can again serve as an engine for growth along the canal corridor,” Cuomo said in touting a new vision for the Erie Canal. “With this initiative, we are both honoring the canal’s heritage and ensuring a very bright future.”
We've been disappointed before so we'll all have to reserve judgment and wait to see if the projects live up to the promise of the plan.
For now, we're comfortable in saying let's do our level best to truly reimagine the Erie Canal for all communities like those in Niagara County that have benefited from its premise for decades.
Allowing something as unique and historically significant as New York's Erie Canal to just simply exist just isn't good enough.
