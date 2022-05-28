The true purpose of Memorial Day has changed through the centuries.
Unfortunately today it is too often considered just a national holiday, an ideal time to travel over the long weekend or enjoy a backyard barbecue. We expect baseball stadiums, picnic and camping grounds, and beaches will be crowded as well as folks try to reclaim a bit more of what has been lost over the past few years. Prior to the pandemic, countless communities across the country held parades even as veterans’ ranks began to shrink. The ‘Greatest Generation,’ dubbed by broadcast journalist Tom Brokaw, was often barely represented in those units marching along the main streets.
Aside from the changing manner in which we celebrate during these cautionary times, Memorial Day should remain a day to remember and honor those who died for their nation.
As we know from history, it was three years after the Civil War, May 5, 1868, that the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) established Decoration Day as an appropriate time to adorn graves of the war dead. It was said that May 30 was declared as the day for the tribute since flowers were expected to be in bloom all over the country. The first large observance was held that year at the Arlington National Cemetery close to Washington, D.C.
It might come as a surprise, however, that Waterloo (pop., 7,642), a village in upstate New York, is considered the official birthplace of the Memorial Day observance in the U.S. More than a dozen cities and towns have made that same claim.
Waterloo’s contention is valid as evidenced by the document Gov. Nelson A. Rockefeller signed March 7, 1966, followed by the joint recognition from Congress, and the proclamation President Lyndon B. Johnson issued two months later.
The special commemoration in the Finger Lakes village west of Seneca Falls was an idea from Henry C. Welles, a local pharmacist who in the summer of 1865 happened to mention to friends at a social gathering that while praising the living veterans of the Civil War, the patriotic dead should be honored as well by placing flowers on their graves. Welles brought up the subject again the following spring to Gen. John B. Murray, a Civil War hero, who quickly agreed with the suggestion. The two men with the help of a local citizens’ group gained the village approval and on May 5, 1866, the first complete Memorial Day observance was held in Waterloo. Today in that village is the National Memorial Day Museum, thoroughly refurbished with interpretive exhibits to better tell the story of the history of this important day.
Closer to home, the manner in which we mark Memorial Day has changed as the COVID-19 pandemic has lingered over now three years of ceremonies. Parades have been put on hold and other annual traditions have been put off as a means to keep everyone safe. Fortunately, the ceremonies themselves, larger held in open, outdoor spaces have carried on these years and will again this weekend.
Enjoy your day off Monday and whatever activities you have planned but remember, if even for just a brief period at some point on yet another Memorial Day, to keep in your thoughts all those who died so Americans can have all that they have and America can be all that it can be.
