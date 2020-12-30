As our CNHI statehouse reporter, Joe Mahoney, pointed out in a story that ran in the Press-Republican last weekend, New York is on the wrong end of U.S. population trends, losing people at a rate that is sure to reduce its influence in American politics.
But numbers nationwide show it's a fact that geography is helping to construct. And what can be done about that?
When the U.S. Census Bureau conducted a count in 1917, New York was the most populous state in the nation, with just about 10 million people. Next in line were Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio, Texas, Massachusetts, Missouri, Michigan and California.
Each of those states, of course, had at least one very high-population city.
In 1917, California had about 3.1 million residents. In a phenomenal spurt of growth, by the 1967 census, it had become the most populous of all states, with 19 million, about a million more than the second-place Empire State.
Pennsylvania was still next with 11.7 million, followed by Illinois with 10.9 million and Texas, 10.6 million. Philadelphia and Chicago were still asserting themselves into the population rankings.
As of 2020, California had established itself in a singular class in terms of population, with 39.5 million. Texas, the largest in area behind sparse Alaska and armed with population centers Houston and Dallas, is second with 29 million, followed by Florida, which has come out of nowhere and soared to 21.5 million.
Frigid New York has fallen to fourth with 19.5 million and is now the fastest-falling of all 50 states. New York City, by far still the nation's biggest city, cannot hold off the competition on its own.
Since 1917, the fastest-growing state, by the way, is Nevada. Back then, it boasted 81,000 residents. Today, it has about 3 million. It has an astounding 3,601 percent growth rate to this year. Weather, gambling and various other attractions have certainly worked to Nevada's advantage.
Florida is the second-fastest grower, going from 895,000 in 1917 to 21 million today, a rate of 2,245 percent.
This should surprise no one. For decades – generations – workers have labored up north with the aim of retiring to sunny Florida.
The longtime joke has been that the Florida peninsula is destined to sink into the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico under the weight of the millions of people moving onto it.
Interestingly, the state with the largest growth rate from last year to this is inexplicably Idaho, up 2.12 percent, followed more understandably by Arizona, up 1.78 percent, and Nevada and Utah, each up about 1.5 percent.
Overall, though, it's geography that drives state populations. States in the South and West are growing (though California, with raging fires and other challenges, has lost population the past year), while the Northeast is flagging.
Only Delaware ranks in the top 10 among the fastest growers in the past year.
And why does all this matter? Because of representation in the House of Representatives. New York is losing influence.
And there doesn't appear there is much to be done about it.
