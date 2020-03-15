There are times when Niagara Falls really stinks.
No, not the natural wonder that brings millions of people here each year.
We're talking about the community, and not just the city proper.
When it comes to the smell around here, there's a tendency for it to waft over neighboring communities like the Town of Niagara as well.
The pungent odor doesn't befoul the air all the time, of course, but it happens enough to be a concern.
Residents once again raised concerns last week about a recurrent odor in the area of Military Road which, unfortunately, is where the largest retail center — Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA — happens to be located.
The newspaper received calls about the return of the smell last week and so did Niagara County Legislator Christopher A. Robins who said he has been inundated with complaints from residents who want something to be done about the offending scents.
The area in question is near the Republic Services, formerly Allied Waste, landfill on Niagara Falls Boulevard, which was previously fined $75,000 for releasing the chemical into the atmosphere. In Oct. 2017, agency investigators found Republic’s landfill was the primary source of “sulfur and garbage-type odor complaints.”
To be fair, Town of Niagara Supervisor Lee Wallace believes there may be more to the smell than a single source, noting that there are many businesses, such as Cascades, Buffalo Fuel, Green Pac and Covanta that could also be contributing to the odor.
Landfill manager Joe Kostusiak insists numerous precautions have been put in place to prevent the smell from occurring, while insisting that the landfill is not the main source of the odors. He noted that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has been in contact with us regarding odors and inspectors are on-site weekly.
"It’s the industry around us contributing to the issue. We continue to do due diligence by installing additional piping and collection points to collect the landfill gas as we continue to fill the current landfill cell we are in. We have H2S meters around the perimeter of the landfill that are monitored weekly and we have not had any 'hits' on them in over seven months. There have been no changes in the way we are operating the landfill, it’s status quo," Kostusiak said.
“We have not had any odor violations or complaints in over a year and a half and are very proud of that fact," he added.
Whatever the source, there's no denying that the smell or its impact.
If residents and local business owners are noticing it, sadly, the visitors are likely picking it up in their noses as well.
It's not only bad for local quality of life, it's bad for business, specifically the local tourism business.
We know the various local officials and regulatory agencies who are in charge of overseeing such things are aware of this issue and that they don't want the place to stink anymore than anyone else does.
Still, when there's a widespread, lingering and offensive odor in the air near one of the great natural attractions in all the world, the source or sources need to be identified and steps need to be taken to make sure it stops and doesn't restart, especially during the tourism season.
