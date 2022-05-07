At the risk of sounding like a broken record, we’re offering another dose of COVID-19 awareness.
Springtime is officially here and many events are back in full force. Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center’s Premiere triumphantly returned just last week to the Seneca Niagara Hotel & Casino and while hospital staff was honored for their bravery and determination during the dark, early days of the pandemic we have to keep reminding ourselves that its still not over.
It’s not an alarming increase, to be sure, but a trend of rising Covid cases in Niagara County continued this past week.
On Wednesday, county health officials announced that 761 new cases had been reported over the past seven days. Officials reported just 152 cases for the week ending March.
The vast majority of recent positive cases recorded each week are the variant, Health Director Dan Stapleton said. However, the “voracity” of BA2 is not nearly that of the delta variant or the omicron variant seen previously.
Typically, Stapleton added, most of those testing positive haven’t been vaccinated.
“There is a smaller percentage of positive cases where they have not gotten their boosters,” Stapleton said. “The majority of those who were hospitalized have been unvaccinated.”
We’re not sure how many folks were going to convince to get their shots at this point in the game, but it’s always worth a shot.
Stapleton said there’s a wide availability of vaccination available through doctor’s offices, pharmacies, as well as the Niagara County Department of Health.
“It’s not too late to get vaccinated or boosted,” he said. As of this time, clinics are being offered at the Royalton-Hartland High School on May 12 and the Cornerstone Arena in Lockport on May 14 and interested parties can register at niagaracounty.com.
There are also vaccinations by appointment being given at the Trott Access Center in Niagara Falls, usually falling on Wednesdays. Those interested are encouraged to call the Nursing Division at 1-716-278-1900.
As we stated, thanks to the many county residents who have received a vaccination, we’re along way from the dark days of 2020.
The current procedure for those who test positive for Covid is to isolate for five days, then wear a tight-fitting mask for five days, such as an N-95 mask, when in public.
We’re all tired of hearing it but it bears repeating — for those vaccinated as well.
Just follow these few simple steps:
• If you don't feel so well, stay home and consider taking a COVID test to be sure.
• If you are not vaccinated, please get the shots.
• Wash hands frequently and thoroughly. Even if hand-washing isn't considered a must in stopping the spread of COVID anymore, it's still a good practice for life in general.
And we’ll say it again — we’re well aware how tired everyone is of all of this but we all want this to end once and for all, so please be smart and continue to recognize that Covid is still a threat. Let’s try to reach the point where the health department doesn’t have to issues a weekly report on new cases.
