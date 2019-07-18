If you didn't venture out to the City of Lockport this past weekend, then you missed out on a great opportunity to see many of the wonderful assets the community has to offer.
Thanks to the work of several area groups, there was plenty to see and do as various community organizations presented the Sweet Chalk Festival, the Bloom Garden Walk and the Canal Street Artisan Showcase over a two-day period.
Putting on any community wide event can be a challenge. Successfully coordinating three events over the course of one weekend takes some doing and Lockport residents have several dedicated local organizations for helping to make this past weekend such a success.
We'll start with the Chalk Festival.
Sunshine, clear skies and warm summer temperatures provided a near-perfect opportunity for locals and visitors alike to watch professional and student chalk artists — officially known as "chalkers" — turn ordinary patches of pavement near Pine and Main streets into colorful and beautiful, albeit temporary, works of art. Elaborate drawings of super heroes and astronauts and flowers and wildlife were brought to life by these talented people while festival organizers also gave youngsters the opportunity to test their own chalking skills in separate areas set aside for creativity and experimentation.
The community has the artists, volunteer helpers and, of course, the Lockport Public Arts Council, to thank for putting another great, and free, show for another year, the Chalk Festival's seventh, and counting.
This past weekend also offered a chance to enjoy some beauty of the natural kind as Lockport in Bloom, another local non-profit organization, allowed local garden enthusiasts to show off the community's best in terms of all things green.
While both of those events were happening, the Kenan Center, in partnership with Lockport Main Street, on Saturday presented the Canal Street Artisan Showcase, an extension of the Lockport Community Market that highlighted local artisans, craftsmen and women.
In addition, it should be noted that the Historic Palace Theatre celebrated an event of its own this past weekend with the opening weekend of its current production, "Footloose."
As organizers from the Kenan Center noted in advance of the busy weekend, pulling together local artists, craftsmen and performers for weekends like the one the city just enjoyed offers the chance to show visitors and patrons the true creative spirit of the community.
Lockport, especially in areas along the historic Erie Canal corridor, has much for which it can be proud and events like the chalk festival, Lockport in Bloom and the artisans market reinforce the idea that, with proper planning, the community can be counted among the best in all of Niagara County and even Western New York in terms of quality of life.
By putting in the work and handling the coordination necessary to make such events successful, all of the organizations listed above, their staff members and the many community volunteers who help them all year-round are owed a debt of gratitude.
Thanks to their efforts, Lockport once again showed that it truly does have a lot going for it.
They also set an example for other Niagara County communities to follow by proving, once again, just how much can be accomplished when like-minded residents and community leaders work together on projects aimed at promoting the common good.
