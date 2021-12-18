Any threat is real. Every gun is loaded.
It happened again last week. A student made a vaguely threatening Instagram post about Niagara Falls High School.
Earlier this month it was Lockport, which returned to remote learning for a few days as a precaution. Not long ago, it was Medina. There will probably be more before the fad passes.
In time, the allegedly responsible teenager was identified and charged in the Lockport threat. School returned to normal, albeit a bit more tense. It is never wrong to take such threats seriously, beef up security and work to identify the perpetrator. We applaud those actions.
In Niagara Falls, however, they took it an immediate step further.
School Superintendent Mark Laurrie, in concert with other district officials and police, beefed up security at the high school, enlisted the police and FBI and decided against any other changes.
There are tragedies in the world, and things of which we should be afraid. Look no further than Michigan where administrators met with a student and his parents on Nov. 30 after he drew disturbing images, was caught viewing bullets on his phone and behaving strangely. No one bothered to check the backpack on the day James and Jennifer Crumbley’s son Ethan would allegedly murder four classmates with the weapon they bought him. Administers even met with all three Crumbleys that day.
A threat was not taken seriously enough. Death resulted. That should never happen
On the other hand, taking the action Niagara Falls did is exactly the right response. There is no need to panic when the threat is quickly identified as nonsense.
There is a need to double down on investigating the threat, identifying the perpetrator and prosecuting to the fullest extent of the law.
In a society already frightened by a pandemic and school shootings, adding to the things we need to fear is not something we can tolerate.
In Lockport, the right move was to move to remote learning for a few days and figure out the validity of the threat and identity of the alleged perpetrator, a good choice.
Niagara Falls had an advantage: already beefed-up security and the assistance of the FBI available almost immediately.
Either way, bag checks, wand sweeps, metal detectors and cops on campus are necessary realities.
Every threat is real. Every gun is loaded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.