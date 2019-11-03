It makes sense, for a variety of reasons, for society to take reasonable steps to promote the rehabilitation of individuals who have been convicted of crimes.
The cost for incarceration is significant and it is better to have people living and working outside of jails instead of wasting away inside of them.
Still, there is certainly a point where those who have been involved in criminal activity must face their punishment and, in many cases, do their time.
Criminals are, of course, punished in ways that extend beyond their stays in jail cells.
Convicted felons in New York also lose out on one of the most valued privileges in all of America — the right to vote.
If one New York City lawmaker has his way, that might one day change.
Brooklyn Democrat Kevin Parker is now suggesting the time has come to follow the lead of Maine and Vermont and allow tens of thousands of convicted felons incarcerated in state prisons to participate in local, state and national elections.
Parker argues that the current practice of disenfranchising convicted felons is "archaic." Parker contends that the practice is also unfairly stacked against two groups in particular, African Americans and Latinos who make up the majority of inmates in the state's prison system.
"If an incarcerated individual can be counted as a whole person in the census, then why can't their vote be counted in an election?" Parker noted in a memo accompanying his proposed legislation.
He is, of course, entitled to his opinion and his points should not be outright dismissed as the issue is debated.
However, it is also worth noting that the people in question here — convicted felons — did not have their voting rights stripped arbitrarily but rather lost them to do their own illegal conduct.
Part of the concept behind a punishment of this nature is to deter people from committing crimes in the first place.
In an ideal world, the idea of not being allowed to participate in the electoral process would be viewed as a serious concern.
In reality, few if any individuals who are contemplating criminal activity stop to think about the possible loss of their right to vote as they count the reasons why they might want to rethink what they are about to do.
This sounds and feels an awful lot like another bid by a politician to expand the pool of voters and draw more support from a niche audience.
In reality, it seems unlikely a majority of voters in New York would support such a measure if it ever came to a statewide vote.
Our advice, instead of outright restoring voting rights to felons would be to develop a system under which they could earn their rights back by demonstrating, over a period of time, the ability to follow the rules, respect the law and lead productive lives as state residents.
If convicted felons really want to vote, let them put in the work and feel the satisfaction of knowing that they didn't get it back because of some politician but rather because they've earned it.
