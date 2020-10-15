How does Mark Grisanti still have his job?
An equally reasonable question to ask at this point is why wasn't he charged after he shoved a uniformed police officer who was responding to an altercation outside the state supreme court justice's home back in June.
For those who missed it, police body camera video released this week showed a shirtless Grisanti pushing the police officer who was putting handcuffs on the judge's wife who had been engaged in a heated argument with her neighbors.
While both Grisanti and his wife, Maria, were placed in the back of police cars during the June incident, neither of them were charged.
The video, obtained by WKBW-TV through an open records request, shows Grisanti adding insult to injury by attempting to name drop with the responding officers. On the video, Grisanti can be heard telling officers that he is a friend of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and that he has relatives on the police force.
“You better get off my (expletive) wife,” Grisanti can be heard yelling on the video. “My daughter and my son are both Buffalo police officers ... I’ll call them right now.”
Excuse us, Judge Grisanti, but the holding of public office or knowing individuals who are in public positions of importance should have no bearing on such matters and neither should any relationship — relative or otherwise — with members of the responding police force.
We would hope any average citizen who was in front of Judge Grisanti under similar circumstances would not get a pass on questionable conduct because they happened to know the mayor or have a relative who is a cop.
Justice should be justice. The law should be applied equally.
Incredibly, but probably not surprising to many Western New Yorkers who are fully aware of how the justice system tends to work differently for some than others, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn passed on charging Grisanti, his wife or their neighbors after he said he reviewed the altercation.
Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo told the station it was the officers’ decision not to charge Grisanti because he “didn’t tackle anyone. He didn’t punch him. He gave him like a shoulder shove.”
We can't help but wonder, especially as our region, our state and our nation continues to grapple with issues of racial justice and matters raised as part of the Black Lives Matter movement, what would happen to an individual who was not a judge who decided to shove a uniformed police officer in a fit of rage before name-dropping the mayor and suggesting he or she has relatives on the force so it's OK?
It's not OK.
It's disgraceful conduct from a judge and former state senator who should know better.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo nominated Grisanti to the Court of Claims in 2015.
Grisanti should do the right thing and resign from his position and start looking for other work.
Whatever cases that come before him in the wake of this incident will be clouded by his conduct and the lack of formal punishment through the criminal justice system he represents.
We know Grisanti apologized to the officer and we're sure he just lost his cool in a heated moment.
Still, as a justice of the court, it's important to exercise the proper temperament and self-control both inside and outside the courtroom.
From our view of the video, Grisanti should have been charged and this whole mess wreaks of the worst kind of favoritism, the kind that allows a sitting judge to disrespect a police officer - on video - and walk away with not even so much as an appearance ticket.
