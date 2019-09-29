It is an issue that should not be related to any sort of individual group of people or whatever differences of opinion they may be having of late as it relates to other matters, including an ongoing dispute over casino revenue.
What we're talking about, of course, is the recent decision by the state of New York and the Seneca Nation of Indians to come to terms on a deal that will result in nearly 3 miles of a stretch of the New York State Thruway that runs through Seneca territory finally being repaired.
Under the agreement, announced this week, the state agreed to begin urgent repairs along the thruway section in question on Thursday. The thruway authority hopes to complete the repair work, provided the weather cooperates, before winter arrives.
This is a significant and positive development for all parties involved, including members of the Seneca Nation, state leaders and every New Yorker or visitor to New York who has had to endure the dangerously deteriorated stretch of Interstate 90 that runs through the Seneca Nation's Cattaraugus Territory.
Seneca President Rickey Armstrong Sr. said "direct communication" with state officials over the past several days led to the agreement to allow crews to begin the much-needed work.
This sounds like a positive development at a time when the two sides are still at odds over the distribution of revenue tied to Seneca Nation casinos in Western New York, including Seneca Niagara Casino in Niagara Falls.
At the very least, it signals some level of communication between two parties that are intrinsically linked on many issues locally, casino operations and revenue sharing being just two.
Sadly, this particular stretch of thruway — a public road supported with revenues from tolls collected by motorists of all backgrounds who traverse it — has been caught up in various disputes between the Senecas and the state over the years, including whether New York had the proper permission to build on Seneca territory when it constructed the 500-mile Thruway across New York in the 1950s.
In the still-pending federal court case, the tribe seeks to stop the state from collecting tolls for the disputed 2.7-mile section until the issue is settled. The suit claims a permanent easement obtained by the state for $75,000 in 1954 wasn't valid because the transaction lacked federal approval.
Tensions have also been escalated as both parties await a decision on an appeal of an arbitrators decision that ordered the Seneca Nation to continue to make casino revenue payments to the state as outlined under the 2002 gaming compact.
Yes, the two sides are still at odds, however it is important that they both continue to negotiate in an effort to find viable solutions to issues of common concern moving forward.
Allowing this particular stretch of state thruway to continue to languish is no good for anyone — the Senecas, state leaders and residents and visitors to New York included.
This should not have been one of those things that divides the two parties as road maintenance, especially along a toll road, should happen as a matter of course, regardless of the area the stretch of road in question happens to run.
Still, in light of this week's events, it's better to look forward, not back.
This unsightly stretch of the thruway needed to be addressed and now, thankfully, it soon will be.
Perhaps it will be a sign of a more cooperative approach between the two parties in the days and months and years ahead.
There's too much at stake for all of us to allow hard feelings to win out over sound leadership and problem-solving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.