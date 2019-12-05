If you petered out after eating Thanksgiving dinner or from all that Black Friday shopping, then maybe you missed out on all there was to see and do in Lockport, Niagara Falls and other parts of Niagara County on Saturday.
There was quite a bit happening thanks to efforts to make sure residents enjoyed the kickoff to the Christmas season the right way and that they helped support small businesses on Small Business Saturday in the process.
If you missed out on all there was to see and do this past weekend, then you missed some of the finest work done by the resident volunteers and community organizations who helped make events like Light Up Lockport and the LiveNF Makers Market such rousing successes.
Light Up Lockport once again offered a wonderful day of activities in celebration of the "Most Wonderful Time of the Year."
In addition to the traditional holiday parade and the much-anticipated visit from Santa Claus, Light Up Lockport featured the 5K Tacky Sweater run, horse and carriage rides, food and refreshments from local restaurants, free ice skating at the Cornerstone Arena, live music and free screenings of the holiday movies at the Palace Theatre.
On Shop Small Saturday, representatives from Lockport Main Street, Inc. collaborated with 39 area businesses to offer shoppers a unique "passport" program that gave them the chance to win prizes while supporting small businesses in the community.
Similarly, in Niagara Falls, the city kicked off its annual Jingle Falls, USA holiday event with the Makers Market, which featured 120 vendors offering unique often handmade crafts, gifts and items. Thousands of people visited downtown Niagara Falls on Saturday, many of them to shop at the market which drew a big crowd to the Niagara Falls Conference and Events Center, to Old Falls Street and to the downtown area generally.
The market was part of a larger holiday celebration that offered families the opportunity to visit Santa Claus at the Gingerbread Wonderland inside the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute where children were offered the chance to make holiday crafts, decorate Christmas cookies and write letters to Jolly Old St. Nick.
Not to be outdone, the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce staff and board of directors will held their ninth annual Shop Small Saturday, which highlighted the offerings of shops and businesses in Lewiston while giving shoppers the chance to receive discounts and win gift certificates and other prizes.
Large-scale efforts such as these are not easy to undertake much less execute. They require support and involvement from dozens of dedicated volunteers, all of whom are committed to the same cause: Creating the most vibrant atmosphere possible in the communities they represent and serve.
To the organizers and supporters of these worthwhile endeavors, we say thank you and good job.
It's always encouraging to see Niagara County in a positive light and the robust line-up of activities that were offered to residents and visitors this past weekend showed the spirit of success is still alive in this community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.