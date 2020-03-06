Ever have a complaint about the condition of downtown Niagara Falls?
Who hasn't, right?
Well, now's your chance to at least offer some input into the ongoing process of rebuilding the downtown area.
Officials from the state-run USA Niagara Development Corp. announced last week that they are seeking the public's input about what to do with the still-struggling downtown area, including seven buildings and more than 8 acres of vacant land the state recently purchased as part of its strategic land acquisition program.
Members of the public have been asked to share their thoughts on potential uses for the sites and the property. Those who are interested in participating are invited to fill out a short online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/14301. Residents were also invited to attend a pair of public input sessions in the Falls on Tuesday.
State officials say they are working with other government agencies and private-sector partners to redevelop the properties. The state has also hired experts to better assess the current market conditions downtown and to explore the potential for additional developments.
It's clear that the Falls, including the downtown area, still leaves too much to be desired from a tourism standpoint. It is also true that a more robust and attractive downtown improves the quality of life generally for city residents while improving the image of the city as a whole.
While there has been an unfortunate tendency for many people living in and around the Falls to point fingers and cast blame from the sidelines, the process currently being undertaken by USA Niagara offers an opportunity to get involved in a positive and potentially productive way.
There's no telling at this point what ideas the public might have or even if those ideas will fit in with what the state hopes to accomplish and what is realistically doable in downtown Niagara Falls, USA.
If you have an idea, what's the harm in putting it in writing to offer it to those who are working on behalf of the state in an effort to make the community a better place?
Complaints won't get things turned around.
The right idea, with the right backing, may make a difference.
Enough of the right ideas could lead to the ultimate goal: the reimagining of downtown Niagara Falls, USA as one of the busiest and most attractive draws in all the world, befitting the global reputation of the natural attraction itself.
