The end of the pandemic is near, but more frustrating than we might have expected.
Through the second half of 2020, the slogan from every health official was the same: We just have to stay strong until the vaccine is here.
That sounds great. We could all picture getting the shot in the arm and going back to life as normal.
But as the past few months have shown us, it’s not quite that simple.
Talk to a few people who have gotten their vaccination shots so far and you’ll probably hear the same story from them.
The shot itself? No problem.
Signing up for an appointment to get the shot? Incredibly frustrating.
Go to the state vaccine appointment website and you’ll see a long list of vaccination sites.
But next to most of those you’ll also see the words: “No Appointments Available Currently.”
And that’s if you can get onto the website at all.
With echoes of the rollout of “Obamacare” signups back in the early 2010s, many people have said the state’s vaccine website often crashes as too many people try to log in at once.
Then add in the painful realization that, far from the comforting vision of truckloads upon truckloads of vaccine shots being miraculously delivered on New Year’s Day, deliveries have been relatively slow to arrive.
We heard a story of one person having a vaccine appointment, only to be told on the day of the shot that there weren’t enough vaccine doses available for them to get theirs that day.
Those are heartbreaking and frustrating stories to be sure.
But, with all that in mind, to everyone still trying to get their shot we say: Keep trying.
Keep refreshing the website. If you don’t get the shot at your first appointment, get right back on and sign up for another.
The doors to getting vaccinated are opening wider.
On Feb. 15, New York state will expand eligibility for the vaccines to people with many common health conditions including obesity, diabetes and heart disease.
So even if you aren’t a nurse, a teacher or another front-line worker, you might be able to get an appointment then.
Also, amid all the frustration, please keep in mind that it’s not your local nurse’s fault that the website is down or that there aren’t enough vaccine shots available.
After the pandemic is a distant memory, there should surely be a review of the vaccination rollout, what went right and what went wrong on all levels of government.
But until then, just remember that the local health officials want you to be safe and vaccinated just as much as you do.
Residents can register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at 213 Connecticut Rd. in Plattsburgh or other state Department of Health-run sites by first visiting am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.
Residents can also call 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829) for assistance with registration.
Stay safe.
