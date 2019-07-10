Niagara County has an issue where the hiring of minority police officers is concerned.
Yes, there are reasons why, over the years, local communities have encountered challenges when it comes to recruiting minority candidates, they are secondary to the larger issues of disparity that exist between the makeup of some local police departments and the communities they are assigned to protect and serve.
In Lockport, as an example, there is not a single minority police officer on a force that includes 50 positions.
It is more glaring to consider that in the department’s history, there has not yet been a single black officer added to its ranks.
Times have changed and, sadly, Lockport PD is an example of a local police department that has not changed with them.
Some might argue that race shouldn’t matter and that an officer, any officer, should be capable, regardless of their ethnic background, to uphold the law and do their jobs.
It’s a point well taken, but there’s an equally compelling argument — one made by several residents following the death in a police-involved incident of African American Lockport resident Troy Hodge — that a police force — any police force — should be more reflective of the community it serves.
That is simply not the case in Lockport where there are almost 1,400 minority residents, close to 7 percent of the overall population, and there is not a single minority on the job as an officer in a city where the police department is, and has been, entirely white.
“One of the biggest issues is there are no black officers,” Felicia Grooms, a South Bristol Avenue resident said during a rally held at city hall in the wake of Hodge’s death last month. “There’s nobody who looks like us on the force.”
The issue is not exclusive to Lockport. There are no minority officers on the job in the City of North Tonawanda either. Niagara Falls Police Department has more diversity in its ranks, with black officers making up 10 percent of the force and all non-white officers being about 14 percent. However, those figures do continue to lag behind the community’s demographics, as the Falls is about 70 percent white and 23 percent black.
As the debate over the issue continues, it is important to acknowledge that there are challenges where recruiting minority police officer candidates are concerned.
Lockport’s Community Police Aide Mark Sanders, who is the only black LPD employee, insists the department’s leadership has pushed to find minority officers throughout his 15 years on the job. The challenge, he said, is convincing qualified minority candidates to choose LPD over larger municipal, state or federal law enforcement agencies, which have larger budgets. Other applicants hail from neighboring cities, like Niagara Falls and Buffalo, and would prefer to police their hometowns.
“Sometimes they go where the money is, or they want to be a police officer where they’re from,” Sanders said.
Vera Bumpers, president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, noted that police across the country, including large and federal agencies, recently have had difficulty finding qualified applicants. She also suggested that national discussions on policing and race, particularly regarding police shootings of unarmed black men, have created a general “stigma” against working in law enforcement.
“Most agencies, large and small, are having a challenge recruiting all races,” she said.
While recruiting can be a challenge, it must also not be an excuse for failing to encourage greater diversity in any local police department, Lockport included.
When law enforcement agencies are more reflective of the communities they serve, it can foster improvements in several key areas, including trust, respect and communication.
As Sanders noted, the Hodge incident has spurred some uncomfortable but necessary conversations about race and policing in Lockport.
Rather than shy away from those conversations, community leaders in Lockport and across the county should be embracing them as part of the process of fostering a more diverse group of law enforcement personnel countywide.
