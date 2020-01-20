Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was, at his core, a leader.
He was a man who quite literally took a bullet while advocating for his cause, and the cause of others who agreed with him that America should be a place where all people are considered equal and treated as such.
It has now been 51 years since King was slain on Jan. 15, 1968.
His "Dream," so artfully articulated in his "I Have a Dream Speech," continues to inspire and resonate today.
However, we must, on this federal holiday dedicated to King's legacy, never be comfortable with complacency.
As an outspoken and charismatic leader, King would no doubt remind us that wherever injustice remains there is work left to be done.
Without him, or individuals like him, we tend to overlook the issues in our own communities, choosing to leave them for "somebody else" to tackle instead of taking an active role ourselves.
King's work and life made a real difference.
It was through the roots of the civil rights movement that modern-day legal standards now protect Americans who are pursuing education, employment or housing from being discriminated against based on their race, their religious beliefs, their gender or their gender identification.
Our children — King's children — share the same classrooms in the same schools as they learn the same lessons far removed from the segregated learning environments of old.
This is by no means a perfect nation, but America remains a place where, for the most part, the right work ethic, attitude and commitment can lead to achievement and growth and success.
Still, King's life and work reminds us - or at least should remind us on this day - that there's no shortage of work left to be done.
Poverty, crime and blight remain scourges in urban communities like the City of Niagara Falls.
Surrounding communities in suburban or rural settings are not immune to such issues.
Many Americans continue to struggle to sustain an acceptable quality of life or to maintain their households as they live paycheck to paycheck.
So many quality community service organizations struggle to cover expenses related to their work or to field the sort of volunteer help that helps so many others in need among us.
Today — the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday we celebrate on Jan. 20, 2020 — marks the 25th anniversary of the day that celebrates the life and legacy of the civil rights leader.
The day is the only federal holiday designated to a national day of service, the kind that encourages all Americans to make it "a day on, not a day off." The goal is to promote a spirit of volunteerism in hopes of improving communities across the nation.
As a leader, Dr. King would not have sat back and allowed wrongs to go on without saying or doing something about them.
His was a spirit of courage, of commitment, of strength and of a willingness to give much of himself in hopes of helping others improve their own lives and realize their own dreams.
As we continue to reflect on the many needs of individuals, families, neighborhoods and communities here in Niagara County, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year and every year we should consistently be asking ourselves two key questions: "Am I doing enough?" and "What more can I do to make the world around me a better place?"
