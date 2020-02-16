Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.