Niagara County is not "nuts" as the Buffalo News editorial board recently implied.
"Nuts" implies some sort of loss of mental faculties, or an impairment of the mind.
The sort of nonsense that happens in Niagara County, and in particular the Niagara County government, is not the result of a problem with the mental function of the county's elected and appointed officials.
These actions are well-calculated, well thought-out and well-conceived.
They have been for decades now.
A lot of people across Western New York rightly questioned the wisdom and judgment of the county legislature's Republican Majority when it agreed to hire Kevin Schuler — who pled guilty to two counts of wire fraud for his role in the Buffalo Billions public corruption scandal — as the county's new public information officer.
The bulk of the criticism focused on the county's hiring of a felon to serve as its lead spokesperson.
While it is certainly not the best look, focusing on the felon aspect of it misses the larger and more important reasons for concern here.
Niagara County residents and taxpayers should be highly concerned about the potential for the position of public information officer to mingle the promotion of awareness about items of interest to the public with promotion of the political agendas of the very county lawmakers who created the position in the first place.
It's important to stress, once again, that Douglas Hoover, the man who previously held this position, lost the job after he used county email to distribute the campaign re-election announcement for outgoing legislature chairman, Republican Keith McNall.
Hoover performed campaign work while on county work hours.
If he had done something similar in most federal offices, he would have committed a violation of the federal HATCH Act, which bars people who work for the federal government from performing campaign-related work on public time and at public expense.
Here in Niagara County, people who blatantly misuse county resources to advance the political agenda of one of their bosses don’t lose their jobs. Instead, as it appears will be the case with Hoover, the party bosses find them a different job somewhere else on the public payroll.
Let’s be clear: Forming a position where promoting the political agendas of the party bosses and their preferred lawmakers is part of the job description, protecting the guy who was caught campaigning on the public’s dime for a sitting lawmaker and hiking the salary for the position by 13 percent before giving it to a longtime political friend and ally who happens to have a felony record for his role in one of the largest public corruption scandals in the history of the region are not the actions of mentally challenged dullards who are “nuts.”
These actions are deliberate and calculated. They are directly attributable to the county's Republican leadership.
None of this acceptable.
As taxpayers, you should be asking your elected officials the same questions our newspapers have been asking for weeks now:
• How did Hoover get a copy of Keith McNall's campaign re-election announcement in the first place?
• Were his actions coordinated with any other public officials, McNall included?
• Have any other county employees mixed public business with party politics?
• Do any of them use private computers, private cell phones or private email accounts while working on county time at the county courthouse building?
• At any point, have private messages transferred on county time been tied to local political campaigns of any kind?
• Will Kevin Schuler, in his new role as public information officer, be allowed to use his own computer, cell phone or email account while on the job?
• Why is a blatant crossing of the line between public and private in the public information officer’s office not being investigated by the Niagara County District Attorney or some other law enforcement agency?
Niagara County's government has been dominated by a small group of misguided leaders who have routinely and consistently conspired to advance the personal and professional gains of their family members, friends and loyal campaign supporters at the expense of the local taxpayers and the electorate.
We're not "nuts" here in Niagara County, not when, clearly, there's a method behind all the madness.
