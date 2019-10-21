"Incredible"
That was the word used by the president of the Buffalo Niagara Coalition on Open Government to describe the blatant disregard by the City of North Tonawanda clerk/treasurer for his group's formal requests for information under the state's Freedom of Information Laws.
On Friday, the coalition, led by its president, local attorney Paul Wolf, asked NT Mayor Art Pappas to discipline city Clerk/Treasurer Matthew Parish — who also serves as the city's FOIL officer — for failing to address the group's written requests for information but also for failing to respond to the group in any way.
Wolf's group contacted Parish between July 22 and Sept. 27 in an effort to obtain copies of communications between Pappas and various North Tonawanda elected officials between June 21 and July 19. The request was part of an evaluation of local government's compliance with FOIL law.
"None of the emails, letters or telephone calls have been responded to by Mr. Parish, which is incredible," Wolf said. "The failure of Mr. Parish to respond to a FOIL request as required by New York state law is unacceptable and should be appropriately addressed by the mayor."
It is, as Wolf noted, "incredible" that the individual whose job it is to respond to FOIL requests blatantly ignored them. It's worse to think the city's clerk/treasurer — ostensibly someone who should be relatively easy to contact by any resident or member of the public — didn't bother to email or write or even make a quick phone call to Wolf to explain the delay in the response to the coalition.
Parish says he did what he was told to do, which was kick the coalition's request up to City Attorney Luke Brown's office. Brown, in defending Parish, acknowledged the chain of command in such instances, admitting that he was the one who failed to respond to the FOIL request, not Parish.
Still, Parish, as the city's designated FOIL officer, has to do better.
As a sitting city official he should at least have reached out to Wolf or the coalition to explain his perspective on things. Brown also could have been courteous enough to do the same.
Instead, both officials managed to drop the ball, allowing the coalition's request to languish beyond the waiting period allowed under state law.
Imagine for a minute if this was a regular citizen, someone without a law degree or the backing of a formal organization like Wolf.
Would their requests go unanswered? Would their telephone calls and emails be ignored?
We certainly hope not.
Wolf and members of the coalition said they'd like Mayor Pappas to take some sort of disciplinary action against Parish and, under the circumstances, it does not seem like an unreasonable request although perhaps Brown should get at least a good talking to in this case as well.
Freedom of Information requests from citizens who want to know more about their government should not be ignored and neither should their telephone calls or emails.
People in government offices may not like responding to people's FOIL requests.
That's too bad.
It's their job to do and, beyond that, it's the law.
