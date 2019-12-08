We're hard pressed to come up with reasons why New York state troopers should continue to operate as they do now, without body cameras in place while they are on the job.
A recent Associated Press survey found that the police force is the largest primary state law enforcement agency not equipped with cameras, joining four other states - Hawaii, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Massachusetts - as the others with statewide law enforcement agencies that have yet to provide the latest in body camera technology for its officers.
Yes, there's a cost involved and that's always a concern for any state government, New York included.
The idea of requiring officers to wear body cameras does not always sit well with the officers themselves, police brass or police unions.
Still, much has changed in terms of technology and its interaction with the world-at-large.
Why shouldn't all law enforcement agencies - local and state - keep up with the trends, especially if it may lead to clarification where police-involved incidents are concerned?
Cameras are seemingly everywhere these days, often in the name of public safety.
The Lockport School District is in the process of implementing a controversial object recognition system to better monitor the comings and goings of visitors to school property.
Across the state, in communities like Buffalo and Niagara Falls, cameras are regularly used to monitor activity at intersections and in high-crime neighborhoods.
In 2017, Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek joined other local officials in pushing for expansion of surveillance camera access countywide by asking residents and business owners who had cameras on their homes and businesses to voluntarily register their location so police could more easily access potentially vital crime-related footage.
"Our goal is to work with the public to blanket this county with security cameras to assist in criminal investigations," Wojtaszek said at the time.
It is a noble and worthwhile pursuit.
It also begs the question: If private security cameras are so important to law enforcement and prosecutors in their efforts to tamp down crime, why aren't all officers required to wear and use body cameras while they are on duty?
Several local municipalities, in response to the litany of police-involved incidents that have taken place all across the country, have moved to adjust policies to require on-duty officers to not only wear cameras but to make sure they are active when they are involved in a call.
A bill introduced this fall in Albany outlines when state troopers should record their on-duty interactions. The legislation calls for body cameras to start recording immediately before a state trooper leaves their patrol vehicle to interact with a situation or when they pull someone over. Officers would also be allowed to hit the record button whenever they want to document their own time on duty and would be given the discretion to turn the cameras off when they are conducting strip searches or interacting with confidential informants.
The bill's co-sponsors, Sen. Kevin Parker and Assemblywoman Latrice Walker, both Democrats from Brooklyn, argue that patrol cameras will help increase transparency and hold officers and citizens accountable.
"Everybody acts differently when (someone) is watching," Parker said.
As we have seen time and again, camera footage can often add clarity to often-murky firsthand accounts of incidents involving police officers and members of the public.
Understanding what really happened is important, not just for the safety of the public and the reputation of the officers involved but to avoid potentially costly litigation for all parties involved.
More and more local law enforcement agencies are beginning to embrace the idea of equipping officers with body cameras and developing sound policies that require the cameras to actually be in use when officers interact with citizens.
It's time to strongly consider removing the state police as an exception.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.